Someday we will find out the truth

Kono kizu no kazu dake

Yamiyo wo kakenukeru

Across the long and winding road

I realize desire

And trembling in the anger

Though I know that you re a great liar

The world is painted in dark grey

Konran no jidai ya

Uso to bouryoku no rasen ga

Dou ka anata no mirai e to

Kage otosanu you ni

Going down to reach somewhere together

Mou ichido yumemiru yo

Someday we will find out the truth

Kono hoshi no kazu dake

Kibou wo terashidasu

Across the long and winding road

Don’t you get so tired

And don’t be an outsider

The proof against the fire

On our knees we’re down and pray on

Going down to reach somewhere together

Mou nidoto hanasanai you ni

Someday we will find out the truth

Kono kizu no kazu dake

Yamiyo wo kakenukete odoru

Long and winding road

Standing on the cutting edge of line

Holding a rusty old knife

Asahi ga sashishimesu made kakeru

Long and winding road

Across the long and winding road

Going down to reach somewhere together

Why can’t you face the bleeding

Going down to reach somewhere together

Why can’t you face the bleeding

Someday we will find out the truth

Kono hoshi no kazu dake

Kibou wo terashidasu

Across the long and winding road