anime – THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: PRISONERS OF THE SKY – di Yasuto Nishikata
Scheda a cura di Byron.
SCHEDA
Titolo originale: Nanatsu no Taizai Movie 1: Tenkuu no Torawarebito – (劇場版 七つの大罪 天空の囚われ人)
Titolo internazionale: The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky
Genere: film d’animazione – azione, avventura, fantasy
Target: shounen
Rating: consigliato ad un pubblico maturo
Durata: 1 hr. 39 min.
Anno di uscita in Giappone: 2018
Tratto: dal manga The Seven Deadly Sins.
Informazioni utili: ambientato tra l’episodio 8 e 9 della terza stagione (Wrath of the Gods)
Director: Yasuto Nishikata
Chief Director: Noriyuki Abe
Character design: Keigo Sasaki
Music: Hiroyuki Sawano, Takafumi Wada
Studios: A-1 Pictures
Titolo in Italia: The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky
Anno di pubblicazione in Italia: 2021
Trasmissione tv: no
Trasmissione tv online: Netflix, anche doppiato in italiano
Censura: no
Edizione italiana: Netflix (solo streaming)
Sigle
Ending:
“Sora Tobira” by Nogizaka46
TRAMA
I Sette Peccati Capitali aiutano il Popolo del Cielo contro un potente gruppo di demoni, determinati a resuscitare una bestia demoniaca sigillata oltre 3000 anni fa.
IMMAGINI clicca per ingrandire
DOPPIATORI
Doppiatori italiani
Alessandro Vanni – Meliodas
Sabine Cerullo – Elizabeth
Beatrice Margiotti – Jericho
Danny Francucci – Gowther
Elena Liberati – Hawk
Elena Perino – Diane
Federico Di Pofi – Arthur Pendragon
Francesca Rinaldi – Guila
George Castiglia – King
Gianluca Crisafi – Zeldris
Gianluca Tusco – Dahlia
Jessica Bologna – Gelda
Marco De Risi – Gilthunder
Massimo Aresu – Ban
Nanni Venditti – Griamore
Raffaella Castelli – Merlin
Ruggero Andreozzi – Dubs
Valerio Sacco – Escanor
OPERE RELATIVE
Manga
– The Seven Deadly Sins – opera capostipite
– Four Knights of the Apocalypse
– The seven short stories – spinoff
Anime:
In ordine cronologico
1- The Seven Deadly Sins – serie tv – opera di animazione capostipite
– The Seven Deadly Sins: I Segni della Guerra Santa – special ambientato tra la 1° e 2° serie tv
2- The Seven Deadly Sins: Il ritorno dei Dieci Comandamenti – serie tv
3- The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods – serie tv
– The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky – film d’animazione, ambientato durante la 3° serie tv
4- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement – serie tv
– The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light – film d’animazione, ambientato dopo la 4° serie tv e che anima l’ultimo capitolo del manga
– The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh – film prequel di “Four knight of the Apocalypse”
5- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – serie tv
6- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse 2 – serie tv
RECENSIONI