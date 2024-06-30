anime – THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: PRISONERS OF THE SKY – di Yasuto Nishikata

4 1 Vota Vota l'opera (solo registrati)

SCHEDA

Titolo originale: Nanatsu no Taizai Movie 1: Tenkuu no Torawarebito – (劇場版 七つの大罪 天空の囚われ人)

Titolo internazionale: The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky

Genere: film d’animazione – azione, avventura, fantasy

Target: shounen

Rating: consigliato ad un pubblico maturo

Durata: 1 hr. 39 min.

Anno di uscita in Giappone: 2018

Tratto: dal manga The Seven Deadly Sins.

Informazioni utili: ambientato tra l’episodio 8 e 9 della terza stagione (Wrath of the Gods)

Director: Yasuto Nishikata

Chief Director: Noriyuki Abe

Character design: Keigo Sasaki

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano, Takafumi Wada

Studios: A-1 Pictures

Titolo in Italia: The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky

Anno di pubblicazione in Italia: 2021

Trasmissione tv: no

Trasmissione tv online: Netflix, anche doppiato in italiano

Censura: no

Edizione italiana: Netflix (solo streaming)

Sigle

Ending:

“Sora Tobira” by Nogizaka46

TRAMA

I Sette Peccati Capitali aiutano il Popolo del Cielo contro un potente gruppo di demoni, determinati a resuscitare una bestia demoniaca sigillata oltre 3000 anni fa.

DOPPIATORI

Doppiatori italiani

Alessandro Vanni – Meliodas

Sabine Cerullo – Elizabeth

Beatrice Margiotti – Jericho

Danny Francucci – Gowther

Elena Liberati – Hawk

Elena Perino – Diane

Federico Di Pofi – Arthur Pendragon

Francesca Rinaldi – Guila

George Castiglia – King

Gianluca Crisafi – Zeldris

Gianluca Tusco – Dahlia

Jessica Bologna – Gelda

Marco De Risi – Gilthunder

Massimo Aresu – Ban

Nanni Venditti – Griamore

Raffaella Castelli – Merlin

Ruggero Andreozzi – Dubs

Valerio Sacco – Escanor

OPERE RELATIVE

Manga

– The Seven Deadly Sins – opera capostipite

– Four Knights of the Apocalypse

– The seven short stories – spinoff

Anime:

In ordine cronologico

1- The Seven Deadly Sins – serie tv – opera di animazione capostipite

– The Seven Deadly Sins: I Segni della Guerra Santa – special ambientato tra la 1° e 2° serie tv

2- The Seven Deadly Sins: Il ritorno dei Dieci Comandamenti – serie tv

3- The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods – serie tv

– The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky – film d’animazione, ambientato durante la 3° serie tv

4- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement – serie tv

– The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light – film d’animazione, ambientato dopo la 4° serie tv e che anima l’ultimo capitolo del manga

– The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh – film prequel di “Four knight of the Apocalypse”

5- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – serie tv

6- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse 2 – serie tv

