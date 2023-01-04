testi ost – I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO: THE LOST CANVAS

I just wanna know what my life is forWinning every match, I have to play?I haven’t felt like this beforeThe truth is gonna be revealed today

I really don’t have anyone to slay

No need to live this way

Love will fill the world and it will reign supreme

We just wanna know what our lifes are for

Beating every hostile who stand in the way?

Have you ever felt like this before?

A secret’s gonna be unfolded today

We really don’t have any foes to slay

No more need to live this way

Love will fill the world and it will reign

SUPREME FOREVER!

Saint Seiya

We’re calling out for you

Saint Seiya

Help us to come through

The nebulae of confusion

The clusters of trepidation

The whirlpools of indecision

Lead us to the realm of Athena

Fight for peace and fight for love

The inconsistence is ironed out

Now we see the black clouds above

Breaking up

Halt all the bouts

We really don’t have any foes to slay

No more need to live this way

Love will fill the world and it will reign

SUPREME FOREVER!

Saint Seiya

We’re calling out for you

Saint Seiya

Help us to come through

The nebulae of confusion

The clusters of trepidation

The whirlpools of indecision

Lead us to the realm of Athena

Saint Seiya

We’re calling out for you

Saint Seiya

Help us to come through

Saint Seiya

We’re calling out for you

Saint Seiya

Help us to come through

The nebulae of confusion

The clusters of trepidation

The whirlpools of indecision

Lead us to the realm of Athena