testi ost – I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO: THE LOST CANVAS
Materiale inviato da: Carlo, Hiro.
* SIGLE
serie oav – I Cavalieri dello Zodiaco: The Lost Canvas
Opening
- “The Realm of Athena” by EUROX
Ending
- “Hana no Kusari” by Maki Ikuno and Marina del Rey
* TESTI
The Realm of Athena
sigla iniziale dell’Oav ”Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas”
Voce: EUROX
Versione: integrale
Winning every match, I have to play?
I haven’t felt like this before
The truth is gonna be revealed today
I really don’t have anyone to slay
No need to live this way
Love will fill the world and it will reign supreme
We just wanna know what our lifes are for
Beating every hostile who stand in the way?
Have you ever felt like this before?
A secret’s gonna be unfolded today
We really don’t have any foes to slay
No more need to live this way
Love will fill the world and it will reign
SUPREME FOREVER!
Saint Seiya
We’re calling out for you
Saint Seiya
Help us to come through
The nebulae of confusion
The clusters of trepidation
The whirlpools of indecision
Lead us to the realm of Athena
Fight for peace and fight for love
The inconsistence is ironed out
Now we see the black clouds above
Breaking up
Halt all the bouts
We really don’t have any foes to slay
No more need to live this way
Love will fill the world and it will reign
SUPREME FOREVER!
Saint Seiya
We’re calling out for you
Saint Seiya
Help us to come through
The nebulae of confusion
The clusters of trepidation
The whirlpools of indecision
Lead us to the realm of Athena
Saint Seiya
We’re calling out for you
Saint Seiya
Help us to come through
Saint Seiya
We’re calling out for you
Saint Seiya
Help us to come through
The nebulae of confusion
The clusters of trepidation
The whirlpools of indecision
Lead us to the realm of Athena
Hana no Kusari
sigla finale dell’Oav ”Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas”
Voce: Maki Ikuno and Marina del Rey
Versione: integrale
Furui e no gu no hako sotto agereba
Osanai tomo ga Itumo ita yo ne Kawaru koto nai Ano egao
Futari de yume wo egaita Kokoro no kyanbasu mada Iro Asenai
Kimi no te to boku no te wo kasaneta hi no nukumori
Hito wa naze Itoshi sa to nikushimi wo awasemotte itumo Ikiru no darou
Yorokobi to kanashimi wo Karamasetumuida seishun no towa no kizuna Hana no kusari yo
Sugisatta uta wa tooi hi no kioku
Chirabatta kotonoha biroiatume memokuramu youna toki wo sugoshita
Soba ni itumo Kimi ga ita ne
Futari de oto wo kasaneta Mune no gosenfu wa towa ni kienai
Futatu no koe ga hibikiau kokoro no ha-moni-
Kami wa naze Meguriai wakareyuku sadame wo hito ni ataeta no darou
Afurederu no kono namida Kawa to nari hana no hitugi nose nagarete iku
Towa no merodi-
Hito wa naze Itoshi sa to nikushimi wo awase Motte itumo Ikiru no darou
Yokorobi to kanashimi wo Karamasetumuida seishun no towa no kizuna Hana no kusari yo
Kami saemo kirenai tamashii no hana no kusari