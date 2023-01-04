testi ost – I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO: THE LOST CANVAS

Condividi:

Share on Pinterest Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
5 1 Vota
Vota l'opera (solo registrati)

Materiale inviato da: Carlo, Hiro.

* SIGLE

serie oav – I Cavalieri dello Zodiaco: The Lost Canvas

Opening

Ending

* TESTI

The Realm of Athena
sigla iniziale dell’Oav ”Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas”
Voce: EUROX
Versione: integrale

Testo originaleTraduzione in italiano
I just wanna know what my life is for
Winning every match, I have to play?
I haven’t felt like this before
The truth is gonna be revealed today

I really don’t have anyone to slay
No need to live this way
Love will fill the world and it will reign supreme

We just wanna know what our lifes are for
Beating every hostile who stand in the way?
Have you ever felt like this before?
A secret’s gonna be unfolded today

We really don’t have any foes to slay
No more need to live this way
Love will fill the world and it will reign
SUPREME FOREVER!

Saint Seiya
We’re calling out for you
Saint Seiya
Help us to come through

The nebulae of confusion
The clusters of trepidation
The whirlpools of indecision
Lead us to the realm of Athena

Fight for peace and fight for love
The inconsistence is ironed out
Now we see the black clouds above
Breaking up
Halt all the bouts

We really don’t have any foes to slay
No more need to live this way
Love will fill the world and it will reign
SUPREME FOREVER!

Saint Seiya
We’re calling out for you
Saint Seiya
Help us to come through

The nebulae of confusion
The clusters of trepidation
The whirlpools of indecision
Lead us to the realm of Athena

Saint Seiya
We’re calling out for you
Saint Seiya
Help us to come through

Saint Seiya
We’re calling out for you
Saint Seiya
Help us to come through

The nebulae of confusion
The clusters of trepidation
The whirlpools of indecision
Lead us to the realm of Athena

(assente)

Hana no Kusari
sigla finale dell’Oav ”Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas”
Voce: Maki Ikuno and Marina del Rey
Versione: integrale

Testo originaleTraduzione in italiano
Nakushita iro wa tooi hi no kioku
Furui e no gu no hako sotto agereba
Osanai tomo ga Itumo ita yo ne Kawaru koto nai Ano egao
Futari de yume wo egaita Kokoro no kyanbasu mada Iro Asenai
Kimi no te to boku no te wo kasaneta hi no nukumori
Hito wa naze Itoshi sa to nikushimi wo awasemotte itumo Ikiru no darou
Yorokobi to kanashimi wo Karamasetumuida seishun no towa no kizuna Hana no kusari yo

Sugisatta uta wa tooi hi no kioku
Chirabatta kotonoha biroiatume memokuramu youna toki wo sugoshita
Soba ni itumo Kimi ga ita ne
Futari de oto wo kasaneta Mune no gosenfu wa towa ni kienai
Futatu no koe ga hibikiau kokoro no ha-moni-
Kami wa naze Meguriai wakareyuku sadame wo hito ni ataeta no darou
Afurederu no kono namida Kawa to nari hana no hitugi nose nagarete iku
Towa no merodi-

Hito wa naze Itoshi sa to nikushimi wo awase Motte itumo Ikiru no darou
Yokorobi to kanashimi wo Karamasetumuida seishun no towa no kizuna Hana no kusari yo
Kami saemo kirenai tamashii no hana no kusari

(assente)

Ti potrebbe interessare...

anime – I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO: THE LOST CANVAS (Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas – Meiou Shinwa) – di Osamu Nabeshima manga – I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO: THE LOST CANVAS – IL MITO DI ADE (Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas – Meiou Shinwa) – di Shiori Teshirogi manga – I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO: THE LOST CANVAS – IL MITO DI ADE – EXTRA – di Shiori Teshirogi testi ost – I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO – SAINT SEIYA (saga)
Subscribe
Notificami

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

0 Commenti
Feedbacks
Visualizza tutti i commenti
0
Lascia una recensione!x