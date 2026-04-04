uscite MANGA APRILE 26

Uscite MANGA (manhwa, manhua, manga italiani…) APRILE 2026
A cura di Marichan.
In questo sito abbiamo deciso di segnalare solo le uscite certe, prese direttamente dai siti e dai canali social delle varie case editrici. Ogni volta che ci saranno novità, la lista verrà aggiornata (non tutte le case editrici rendono subito disponibile l’elenco delle uscite del mese).
Clicca sul titolo dell’opera per leggerne la scheda su questo sito. Se manca qualcosa, scrivici!
Ordine delle case editrici nell’elenco: Star Comics, Planet Manga, J-Pop e poi tutti gli altri in ordine alfabetico per nome dell’editore.
Buona lettura!
– STARS COMICS –
01 Aprile
- MINECRAFT – VIAGGIO AI CONFINI DEL MONDO n. 8 – € 5,90
- MY LOVE STORY WITH YAMADA-KUN AT LV999 n. 6 – € 7,50
- SOLO LEVELING n. 26 – € 10,90 – ultimo volume!
- SOLO LEVELING n. 26 – LIMITED EDITION – € 19,90 – box con il volume n. 26 in edizione variant cover, un set di card olografiche, una speciale identity card e un maxi-poster – ultimo volume!
- WHAT ABOUT TOMORROW – ASHITA WA DOCCHIDA! n. 11 – € 6,90
07 Aprile
- ASTRO ROYALE n. 4 – € 6,50
- BEYBLADE X n. 1 – € 7,90
- DRAGON BALL SD n. 10 – € 7,90
- EDENS ZERO n. 32 – € 5,90
- ERA DESTINO CHE T’INCONTRASSI n. 7 – € 5,90
- FUNGUS AND IRON n. 7 – € 5,90
- INUYASHA WIDE EDITION n. 28 – € 9,95
- OTAKU VAMPIRE’S LOVE BITE n. 2 – € 6,50
- PLEASE, LOVE FLOWERS – € 7,50 – volume unico
- SHAMAN KING THE SUPER STAR n. 9 – € 6,50
- SLEEPY BOY n. 2 – € 7,50
14 Aprile
- BRAVE BELL n. 6 – € 6,50
- ELETTROSHOCK DAISY n. 8 – € 9,90 – ultimo volume!
- GACHIAKUTA n. 15 – € 5,90
- ONE PIECE CAMPUS n. 4 – € 6,50
- RECORD OF RAGNAROK n. 25 – € 6,90
- SUPER BALL GIRLS n. 5 – € 7,50
- THE SECRET OF SCARECROW n. 3 – € 7,50
- UCHU KYODAI – FRATELLI NELLO SPAZIO n. 45 – € 5,90
21 Aprile
- DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION n. 69 – € 6,50
- GUKKEN n. 3 – € 7,90
- MANGA BOMBER NEW EDITION n. 4 – € 9,90
- RIPPER n. 1 – € 7,90
- X6 – CRUCISIX n. 13 – € 6,50
- YURI IS MY JOB! n. 12 – € 6,90
28 Aprile
- I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO – SAINT SEIYA: TIME ODYSSEY n. 3 – € 14,90
- I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO – SAINT SEIYA: TIME ODYSSEY n. 3 – COLLECTOR EDITION – € 34,90
- ICHI THE WITCH n. 1 – € 6,90 – LIMITED EDITION € 13,90
- KAIJU No. 8 n. 16 – € 6,90 – CELEBRATION EDITION € 19,90 – ultimo volume!
- SOLO LEVELING n. 1 ROMANZO – € 19,90
- THE JOJOLANDS n. 6 – € 5,90
- TOWER OF GOD n. 17 – € 14,90
– PLANET MANGA (PANINI) –
02 Aprile
- Ken La Leggenda Omnibus – Toki, il Santo D’Argento – 45,00 €
- Berserk Deluxe Edition 14 – 50,00 €
16 Aprile
- Arte 21 – 5,90 € – ultimo numero!
- Giant Killing 67 – 9,00 €
- The Elusive Samurai 19 – 5,90 €
- Arpeggio Of Blue Steel 26 – 9,00 €
- Show-ha Shoten! 11 – 9,90 €
- Drifting Dragons 20 – 7,90 €
- Sogno O Realtà? Yume Ka Utsutsu Ka 2 – 5,90 €
- Boruto – Two Blue Vortex 6 – 5,90 €
- Spring Storm And Monster 8 – 7,90 €
- Clevatess 4 – 5,90 €
- Kindergarten Wars 10 – 5,90 €
- Agents Of The Four Seasons-Dance Of Spring 2 – 5,90 €
- Il Tenue Colore Della Fine – Mission In The Apocalypse 3 – 7,90 €
- Sakamoto Days 24 – 5,90 € – anche Variant
- L’Arte Di Berserk – artbook – 45,00 €
27 Aprile
– J POP –
05 Aprile
- Nina the Starry Bride 1
- Frieren – Oltre la fine del viaggio – Official Fanbook
- Akane Banashi 16
- Don’t Call it Mystery 13
- Kingdom 73
- La strana casa 6
- Le 100 ragazze che ti amano tanto tanto tanto tanto tanto 18
- Painter of the night 6 – ultimo numero!
- Zatch Bell! 3
12 Aprile
- The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity 7
- Something is killing the children 9
- Kingdom 73
- La mia senpai è un ragazzo 8
- Magilumiere 13
- Midnight Heart Tune 8
- Monster Musume 20
- Now That We Draw 2
- Super Lovers 17
19 Aprile
- Assassin and Cinderella 2
- Your Forma 1
- Credimi, è amore 6
- Inazuma Eleven 8
- Rosen Garten Saga 13
- Shadow House 20
- So I’m a spider, so what? 15
26 Aprile
- Spacewalking with you 1
- Golden Sheep Box (1-3)
- 100 storie dell’orrore prima di morire 2
- Game of Familia 15
- Kowloon Generic Romance 11
- Love is an Illusion! Box 6 (vol. 11-12)
- Rent a girlfriend 32
- Under Ninja 15
30 Aprile – 01 Maggio
- Lo Stregone d’Argento 1
- House of Slaughter 6
- Initial D 20
- L’estate in cui Hikaru è morto 8
- Le 100 ragazze che ti amano tanto tanto 19
- Overlord – Romanzo 13
- Yano-kun Ordinary Days 3
- Your forma 2
- Zombie 100 n.19
– COCONINO PRESS –
- RIVER’S EDGE – volume unico
– DYNIT –
- A star brighter than the sun 2 – 7,50€
- Honey lemon soda 1 – 7,50€
- Torikae baya. Se solo potessi scambiarli! 2
- Endo 3
- The after-dinner mysteries – 24,90€
- Astro baby 3
– DOKUSHO EDIZIONI –
- Il monologo della speziale – ristampa di tutti i volumi usciti finora
– FLASHBOOK –
- Life In Smokey Blue 7
- The reason we fall in love 6
- Monster & Ghost 3
– GAIJIN –
- Dr. Brain – Box con tutta la serie
– HIKARI–
- Pumpkin Night vol. 8 – inoltre ristampa dei primi volumi
- Gannibal – ristampa di tutti i volumi, anche in Box
– ISHI PUBLISHING –
- Berserk of Gluttony 6 – manga
- Berserk of Gluttony 3 – light novel
– JUNDO –
- The pawn’s revenge 4
- Little mushroom 3
- See you my king 5
- Lost in the cloud 12
- Pig pen 3
- Salt friend 6 – anche limited
- Salt friend 1 – variant e anche limited
- Soul sealer’s school life 4 – anche limited
- Passion 1 – anche limited
– MAGIC PRESS –
- Unintentional Love Story 1
- How to win my husband over 2 – anche limited
- Le due facce di Tamon 8 – anche limited
- Sense 10 – anche variant
- Silent Mobius 8
- Tsukimichi moonlit fantasy 14
- Taiga della genesi 6
- Il coniglio bianco e il principe delle bestie 5
- The pink album – volume unico
– NIPPON SHOCK EDIZIONI –
- HOME LOVERS – volume unico
- Jyoshikohei 1
– RIZZOLI LIZARD –
- Okinawa – Susumu Higa – volume unico
– SENSEI –
- Pygmalion 1 – anche variant e anche limited
- Le Preziose Parole tra Me e Te 1
– TOSHOKAN –
- Il miglior amico della sposa
- Great Trailers 3