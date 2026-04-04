uscite MANGA APRILE 26

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Uscite MANGA (manhwa, manhua, manga italiani…) APRILE 2026

A cura di Marichan.
In questo sito abbiamo deciso di segnalare solo le uscite certe, prese direttamente dai siti e dai canali social delle varie case editrici. Ogni volta che ci saranno novità, la lista verrà aggiornata (non tutte le case editrici rendono subito disponibile l’elenco delle uscite del mese).
Clicca sul titolo dell’opera per leggerne la scheda su questo sito. Se manca qualcosa, scrivici!
Ordine delle case editrici nell’elenco: Star Comics, Planet Manga, J-Pop e poi tutti gli altri in ordine alfabetico per nome dell’editore.
Buona lettura!

– STARS COMICS –

01 Aprile

  • MINECRAFT – VIAGGIO AI CONFINI DEL MONDO n. 8 – € 5,90
  • MY LOVE STORY WITH YAMADA-KUN AT LV999 n. 6 – € 7,50
  • SOLO LEVELING n. 26 – € 10,90 – ultimo volume!
  • SOLO LEVELING n. 26 – LIMITED EDITION – € 19,90 – box con il volume n. 26 in edizione variant cover, un set di card olografiche, una speciale identity card e un maxi-poster – ultimo volume!
  • WHAT ABOUT TOMORROW – ASHITA WA DOCCHIDA! n. 11 – € 6,90

07 Aprile

  • ASTRO ROYALE n. 4 – € 6,50
  • BEYBLADE X n. 1 – € 7,90
  • DRAGON BALL SD n. 10 – € 7,90
  • EDENS ZERO n. 32 – € 5,90
  • ERA DESTINO CHE T’INCONTRASSI n. 7 – € 5,90
  • FUNGUS AND IRON n. 7 – € 5,90
  • INUYASHA WIDE EDITION n. 28 – € 9,95
  • OTAKU VAMPIRE’S LOVE BITE n. 2 – € 6,50
  • PLEASE, LOVE FLOWERS – € 7,50 – volume unico
  • SHAMAN KING THE SUPER STAR n. 9 – € 6,50
  • SLEEPY BOY n. 2 – € 7,50

14 Aprile

21 Aprile

28 Aprile

  • I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO – SAINT SEIYA: TIME ODYSSEY n. 3 – € 14,90
  • I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO – SAINT SEIYA: TIME ODYSSEY n. 3 – COLLECTOR EDITION – € 34,90
  • ICHI THE WITCH n. 1 – € 6,90 – LIMITED EDITION € 13,90
  • KAIJU No. 8 n. 16 – € 6,90 – CELEBRATION EDITION € 19,90 – ultimo volume!
  • SOLO LEVELING n. 1 ROMANZO – € 19,90
  • THE JOJOLANDS n. 6 – € 5,90
  • TOWER OF GOD n. 17 € 14,90

– PLANET MANGA (PANINI) –

02 Aprile

16 Aprile

  • Arte 21 – 5,90 € – ultimo numero!
  • Giant Killing 67 – 9,00 €
  • The Elusive Samurai 19 – 5,90 €
  • Arpeggio Of Blue Steel 26 – 9,00 €
  • Show-ha Shoten! 11 – 9,90 €
  • Drifting Dragons 20 – 7,90 €
  • Sogno O Realtà? Yume Ka Utsutsu Ka 2 – 5,90 €
  • Boruto – Two Blue Vortex 6 – 5,90 €
  • Spring Storm And Monster 8 – 7,90 €
  • Clevatess 4 – 5,90 €
  • Kindergarten Wars 10 – 5,90 €
  • Agents Of The Four Seasons-Dance Of Spring 2 – 5,90 €
  • Il Tenue Colore Della Fine – Mission In The Apocalypse 3 – 7,90 €
  • Sakamoto Days 24 – 5,90 € – anche Variant
  • L’Arte Di Berserk  – artbook – 45,00 €

27 Aprile

– J POP –

05 Aprile

12 Aprile

19 Aprile

  • Assassin and Cinderella 2
  • Your Forma 1
  • Credimi, è amore 6
  • Inazuma Eleven 8
  • Rosen Garten Saga 13
  • Shadow House 20
  • So I’m a spider, so what? 15

26 Aprile

30 Aprile – 01 Maggio

– COCONINO PRESS –

– DYNIT –

  • A star brighter than the sun 2 – 7,50€
  • Honey lemon soda 1 – 7,50€
  • Torikae baya. Se solo potessi scambiarli! 2
  • Endo 3
  • The after-dinner mysteries – 24,90€
  • Astro baby 3

– DOKUSHO EDIZIONI –

– FLASHBOOK –

  • Life In Smokey Blue 7
  • The reason we fall in love 6
  • Monster & Ghost 3

– GAIJIN –

  • Dr. Brain – Box con tutta la serie

– HIKARI–

  • Pumpkin Night vol. 8 – inoltre ristampa dei primi volumi
  • Gannibal – ristampa di tutti i volumi, anche in Box

– ISHI PUBLISHING –

– JUNDO –

  • The pawn’s revenge 4
  • Little mushroom 3
  • See you my king 5
  • Lost in the cloud 12
  • Pig pen 3
  • Salt friend 6 – anche limited
  • Salt friend 1 – variant e anche limited
  • Soul sealer’s school life 4 – anche limited
  • Passion 1 – anche limited

– MAGIC PRESS –

  • Unintentional Love Story 1
  • How to win my husband over 2 – anche limited
  • Le due facce di Tamon 8 – anche limited
  • Sense 10 – anche variant
  • Silent Mobius 8
  • Tsukimichi moonlit fantasy 14
  • Taiga della genesi 6
  • Il coniglio bianco e il principe delle bestie 5
  • The pink album – volume unico

– NIPPON SHOCK EDIZIONI –

  • HOME LOVERS – volume unico
  • Jyoshikohei 1

– RIZZOLI LIZARD –

  • Okinawa – Susumu Higa – volume unico

– SENSEI –

  • Pygmalion 1 – anche variant e anche limited
  • Le Preziose Parole tra Me e Te 1

– TOSHOKAN –

  • Il miglior amico della sposa
  • Great Trailers 3

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