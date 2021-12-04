Uscite MANGA e MANHWA – DICEMBRE 2021

A cura di Marichan
In questo sito abbiamo deciso di segnalare solo le uscite certe prese direttamente dai siti e dai canali social delle varie case editrici. Ogni volta che ci saranno novità, la lista verrà aggiornata (non tutte le case editrici mettono subito disponibile l’elenco delle uscite del mese).
Vedi anche: Elenco case editrici di Manga/Anime.

DICEMBRE 2021

– STARS COMICS –

01 Dicembre

DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION n.7
€ 5,90

EDENS ZERO n. 12
€ 4,90

MY GENDERLESS BOYFRIEND n. 2
€ 6,50

MY HERO ACADEMIA n. 30
€ 4,30 – disponibile anche in versione Limited a € 4,90

ONE PIECE NOVEL LAWNovità del mese!
€ 15,00 – (spinoff di One Piece)

SHAMAN KING FINAL EDITION n.17
€ 5,90

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS COLLECTION n. 1Novità del mese!
€ 25,80 – Box con “The Seven Deadly Sins” voll. 1-6. – disponibile anche il Box vuoto a € 3,50

UZAKI-CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT! n. 2
€ 5,90

WHISPER ME A LOVE SONG n. 3
€ 6,50

07 Dicembre

ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY n. 10
€ 5,50

DARLING IN THE FRANXX n. 2
€ 5,90

DOMANI IL PRANZO SEI TU n. 5
€ 6,50

FAIRY TAIL NEW EDITION n. 55
€ 4,30

IL DURO LAVORO DI MUSUBU n. 1 – Novità del mese!
€ 5,90

MAO n. 8
€ 4,50

SAVAGE SEASON n. 7
€ 5,50

15 Dicembre

ADOU n. 2
€ 6,90

DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION n.8
€ 5,90

SHAMAN KING FINAL EDITION n.18
€ 5,90

SHIRAYUKI DAI CAPELLI ROSSI 9
€ 5,50

VINLAND SAGA n. 25
€ 4,90

YOTSUBA&! n. 14
€ 6,90

22 Dicembre

DRAGON BALL SUPER n. 15
€ 4,50

DRAGON QUEST – THE ADVENTURE OF DAI n. 2
€ 9,00

FAIRY TAIL COLLECTION n. 6
€ 25,80

GINTAMA n. 77 – Ultimo numero!
€ 6,90

LIVING-ROOM MATSUNAGA-SAN n. 5
€ 5,50

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM 0083 – REBELLION n. 15
€ 5,50

ROSEN BLOOD n. 1Novità del mese!
€ 6,90

YONA LA PRINCIPESSA SCARLATTA N. 32
€ 4,50

– PLANET MANGA (PANINI) –

02 Dicembre

L’Immortale – Il Mostro dalla Maschera d’ArgentoNovità del mese!
Romanzo – 13,90 €

Assassin’s Creed – Blade of Shao Jun 2
7,50 €

I Nuovi Viaggi di EmanonNovità del mese!
14,90 €

The Wolf Won’t Sleep 1Novità del mese!
7,00 €

09 Dicembre

Blue Lock 5
7,00 €

Moriarty the Patriot 14
4,90 € – disponibile anche la versione Limited a 7,00 €

Moriarty the Patriot 1
ristampa – 4,90 €

Moriarty the Patriot 4
ristampa – 4,90 €

Moriarty the Patriot 5
ristampa – 4,90 €

Moriarty the Patriot 7
ristampa – 4,90 €

Master Keaton 3
ristampa – 14,90 €

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction 1
ristampa – 7,50 €

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction 2
ristampa – 7,50 €

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction 3
ristampa – 7,50 €

Jujutsu Kaisen 8
ristampa – 4,90 €

16 Dicembre

Tenken – Renicarnato in una Spada 2
6,50 €

Il Mondo di Naruto – La Guida Ufficiale al Manga 4
9,90 €

The Killer Inside 10
7,00 €

Sing “Yestarday” for Me 11
7,00 €

Shy 2
4,90 €

Chainsaw Man 8
4,90 €

Kaijin Reijoh 5
7,50 €

Dororo e Hyakkimaru – La Leggenda 5
7,00 €

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction 11
7,50 €

Tracce di Sangue 11
7,00 €

Beastars 22 – Ultimo numero!
7,00 €

Fullmetal Alchemist – deluxe edition 7
€ 12,00

Bleach – Can’t Fear Your Own World 3
14,90 €

Blame! Master Edition Cofanetto
108,00 € – con la serie completa

Blame! Master Edition 1
18,00 €

Blame! Master Edition 2
18,00 €

Blame! Master Edition 3
18,00 €

Blame! Master Edition 4
18,00 €

Blame! Master Edition 5
18,00 €

Blame! Master Edition 6
18,00 €

23 Dicembre

20th Century Boys Ultimate Deluxe Edition 1Novità del mese!
14,90 €

Touch Me! 1Novità del mese!
7,00 €

– J POP –

– FLASHBOOK –

Restart Can Make You Hungry 2
€ 6,90

Toritan 2
€ 6,90

– GOEN –

01 Dicembre

Food Wars: L’étoile 6
€ 5.95

Himitsu: The top secret 12 – Ultimo numero!
€ 6.95

Karakuri Circus 37
€ 5.95

Karneval 22
€ 7.50

Omega Tribe 9
€ 7.50

Ridendo tra le nuvole 1Novità del mese!
€ 6.50

Savage Garden 6
€ 6.95

– MAGIC PRESS –

Il ragazzo dietro la mascherina vol.1Novità del mese!

Finder 9: Batticuore nel mirino – regular edition

Last Game vol.2

Skip Beat! vol.9

Il buio oltre la finestra triangolare vol.2

Solo un altro po’Novità del mese!

