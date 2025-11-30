uscite MANGA DICEMBRE 25

Uscite MANGA (manhwa, manhua, manga italiani…) DICEMBRE 2025
A cura di Marichan.
In questo sito abbiamo deciso di segnalare solo le uscite certe prese direttamente dai siti e dai canali social delle varie case editrici. Ogni volta che ci saranno novità, la lista verrà aggiornata (non tutte le case editrici mettono subito disponibile l’elenco delle uscite del mese). Clicca sul titolo dell’opera per leggerne la scheda su questo sito.
– STARS COMICS –
Non sono previste uscite nel mese di Dicembre.
– PLANET MANGA (PANINI) –
01 Dicembre
- Triage X 29 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Cold Blue, Hot Red 8 – 9,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- La Promessa Della Rosa 13 – 5,90 €
- Kaijin Reijoh 13 – 7,90 €
- Jumbo Max 13 – 9,90 €
- Wind Breaker 15 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Noblesse 10 – 14,90 €
- Noblesse 11 – 14,90 €
- Noblesse 12 – 14,90 €
- Noblesse 10/12 – Cofanetto 4 – 44,70 €
- Dororo e Hyakkimaru: La Leggenda 10 – 7,90 €
- Katana Beast 5 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Dead Account 6 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Evol 9 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Magic The Gathering Destroy All Humankind. They Can’t Be Regenerated 9 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Blue Lock 30 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Black Clover Christmas Variant 1 – 10,00 €
- Spy x Family 1 Christmas Variant 1 – 10,00 €
- Ken La Leggenda Omnibus – Raoh, Il Conquistatore del Cielo – 40,00 €
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness 1 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Bundle Jujutsu Kaisen 29-30 Instant Variant – 19,80 €
- Food Wars L’Etoile – Cofanetto – 63,20 €
- Food Wars L’Etoile numeri singoli da 1 a 8 – 7,90 € l’uno – disponibile anche in ebook
04 Dicembre
- Black Lagoon 3 – ristampa – 7,90
- Black Lagoon 4 – ristampa – 7,90
11 Dicembre
- D.Gray-Man 29 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- The Elusive Samurai 17 – 5,90 €
- Undead Unluck 24 – 5,90 €
- Mi Togli Il Respiro 6 – 7,90
- Atelier Of Witch Hat 14 – 7,90
- Magus Of The Library 9 – 7,90
- I Cavalieri Dello Zodiaco: Episode G – Requiem 7 – 7,90
- Shangri-La Frontier: Espansion Pass 21 – 8,90 €
- Shangri-La Frontier 21 – 5,90 – disponibile anche in ebook
- Kindergarten Wars 8 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Sakamoto Days 22 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Boruto – Two Blue Vortex 5 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Chainsaw Man 21 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Elden Ring: Storie Di Attimi Lontani 1 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Elden Ring – La Via Per L’Albero Madre 8 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Salaryman Z 2 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Deadpool Samurai 3 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Shy 25 – 5,90 €
18 Dicembre
- Konosuba! This Wonderful World 21 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Red Eyes 27 – 7,90 €
- Mushoku Tensei – Jobless Reincarnation 22 – 7,90 €
- Giant Killing 65 – 5,50 €
- City Hunter Rebirth 16 – 7,90 €
- Ender Geister – The Last Exorcist 17 – 7,90 €
- Cestus (Seconda Serie) 12 – 9,90 €
- Alita Mars Chronicle 11 – 5,90 €
- Sanda 11 – 7,90 €
- La Leggenda Di Arslan 21 – 5,90 €
- Kei X Yaku – Dangerous Buddy 12 – 9,90 €
- Mieruko-Chan 12 – 7,90 €
- E’ Per Amore Se Non So Resisterti? 4 – 7,90 – disponibile anche in ebook
- The Bugle Call 10 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Magic The Gathering Destroy All Humankind. They Can’t Be Regenerated 10 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Lycoris Recoil 6 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Buonanotte, Punpun – New Edition 5 – 15,00 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Ken Il Guerriero: Le Origini Del Mito – Soten No Ken Extreme Edition 4 – 7,90 €
- X-Men: Il Manga 2 – 19,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Dear Antique 2 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
- Il Tenue Colore Della Fine – Mission In The Apocalypse 1 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
– J POP –
dal 01 al 05 Dicembre
- The fragrant flower blooms with dignity 3 – 6,90€
- Inazuma eleven 3
- Takemitsu Zamurai – Box Vol. 1-4 – 64,00€
- Takemitsu Zamurai 01 – 16,00€
- Wet sand 5 – 6,90€
- Veil 6 – 6,90€
- Don’t call it mistery 12 – 6,90€
- I giorni della sposa 09 (ristampa) –
- I giorni della sposa 10 (ristampa) –
- Nuvole a Nord-Ovest 06 (ristampa) – 7,50€
- Nuvole a Nord-Ovest 07 (ristampa) – 7,50€
dal 08 al 12 Dicembre
- My dress up darling. Bisque doll 15 – ultimo volume – 6,50€
- Komi can’t communicate 37 – ultimo volume – 5,90€
- Smoking behind the supermarket with you 07 – 6,90€
- Tales of reincarnation in Maydare 09 – 6,90€
- Midnight heart tune 6 – 6,50€
- A Kingdom of quartz 2 – 6,90€
- Servamp 24 – 5,90€
- Magilumiere 11 – 6,50€
- Radiant. Fabula fantasia 01 – 7,90€
- Cyfandir chronicles 02 – 7,90€
dal 12 al 20 Dicembre
- Dandadan. Daizukan fanbook – 9,90€
- Persona 5 n.15 – 6,90€
- Blue giant explorer 3 – 15,00€
- Fall in love, you false angels 5 – 6,50€
- Game of familia 14 – 6,90€
- Black night parade 09 – 6,90€
- Medalist 12 – 6,90€
- The war of greedy witches 13 – 6,90€
dal 22 al 30 Dicembre
- Initial D 18 – 12,90 €
- La strana casa 5 – 6,90€
- Rent-a-girlfriend 30 – 6,90€
- Zombie 100. Cento cose da fare prima di non-morire 18 – 6,90€
- Astro Boy 8 – 15,00€
- Kingdom 72 – 6,90€
- Dance dance danseur 28 – 6,50€
- Under ninja 14 – 7,50€
- Ice guy & cool girl 11 – 6,50€
- Campfire cooking 06 – 7,50€
- Love is an illusion! Box 5 (Vol. 9-10) – 25,80€
– FLASHBOOK –
- Life In Smokey Blue 05 – 6,90€
- The Reason We Fall In Love 04 – 5,90€
– MAGIC PRESS –
- Skip beat! 50 – 9,90€
- Takamine, rimettiti le mutandine! 1 – 7,90€
- Sex Friends. Sesso o amore? 3 – 8,90€
- Uterus of the Blackgoat 3 – 7,90€
- Shutline 10 – 9,90€
- Silent Mobius 4 – 9,90€
- Alive. Tra le braccia della primavera Alive 06 – 7,50€
- Taiga della genesi 04 – 7,50€
- Hanakimi 04 – 11,90€
– DYNIT –
- Zashisu 3 – 7,50€
- The isekai doctor 8 – 12,90€
- Soara and the house of monsters 05 – 7,50€
– BAO PUBLISHING –
– COCONINO PRESS –
- Icaro – nuova edizione deluxe – 25,00€
- Smiley 02 – 18,90€
– MUSUBI EDIZIONI –
- The Horizon – Box
– NIPPON SHOCK–
- I see your face. Guardando il tuo profilo 03
– GAIJIN –
- Silence 04
- An hour of romance 04
– HOSHI –
- Dinosan 01