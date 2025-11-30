uscite MANGA DICEMBRE 25

Evidenza1 Uscite Mensili

Uscite MANGA (manhwa, manhua, manga italiani…) DICEMBRE 2025

A cura di Marichan.
In questo sito abbiamo deciso di segnalare solo le uscite certe prese direttamente dai siti e dai canali social delle varie case editrici. Ogni volta che ci saranno novità, la lista verrà aggiornata (non tutte le case editrici mettono subito disponibile l’elenco delle uscite del mese). Clicca sul titolo dell’opera per leggerne la scheda su questo sito.

– STARS COMICS –

Non sono previste uscite nel mese di Dicembre.

– PLANET MANGA (PANINI) –

01 Dicembre

04 Dicembre

11 Dicembre

  • D.Gray-Man 29 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • The Elusive Samurai 17 – 5,90 €
  • Undead Unluck 24 – 5,90 €
  • Mi Togli Il Respiro 6 – 7,90
  • Atelier Of Witch Hat 14 – 7,90
  • Magus Of The Library 9 – 7,90
  • I Cavalieri Dello Zodiaco: Episode G – Requiem 7 – 7,90
  • Shangri-La Frontier: Espansion Pass 21 – 8,90 €
  • Shangri-La Frontier 21 – 5,90 – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Kindergarten Wars 8 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Sakamoto Days 22 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Boruto – Two Blue Vortex 5 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Chainsaw Man 21 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Elden Ring: Storie Di Attimi Lontani 1 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Elden Ring – La Via Per L’Albero Madre 8 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Salaryman Z 2 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Deadpool Samurai 3 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Shy 25 – 5,90 €

18 Dicembre

  • Konosuba! This Wonderful World 21 – 5,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Red Eyes 27 – 7,90 €
  • Mushoku Tensei – Jobless Reincarnation 22 – 7,90 €
  • Giant Killing 65 – 5,50 €
  • City Hunter Rebirth 16 – 7,90 €
  • Ender Geister – The Last Exorcist 17 – 7,90 €
  • Cestus (Seconda Serie) 12 – 9,90 €
  • Alita Mars Chronicle 11 – 5,90 €
  • Sanda 11 – 7,90 €
  • La Leggenda Di Arslan 21 – 5,90 €
  • Kei X Yaku – Dangerous Buddy 12 – 9,90 €
  • Mieruko-Chan 12 – 7,90 €
  • E’ Per Amore Se Non So Resisterti? 4 – 7,90 – disponibile anche in ebook
  • The Bugle Call 10 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Magic The Gathering Destroy All Humankind. They Can’t Be Regenerated 10 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Lycoris Recoil 6 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Buonanotte, Punpun – New Edition 5 – 15,00 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Ken Il Guerriero: Le Origini Del Mito – Soten No Ken Extreme Edition 4 – 7,90 €
  • X-Men: Il Manga 2 – 19,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Dear Antique 2 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook
  • Il Tenue Colore Della Fine – Mission In The Apocalypse 1 – 7,90 € – disponibile anche in ebook

– J POP –

dal 01 al 05 Dicembre

  • The fragrant flower blooms with dignity 3 – 6,90€
  • Inazuma eleven 3
  • Takemitsu Zamurai – Box Vol. 1-4 – 64,00€
  • Takemitsu Zamurai 01 – 16,00€
  • Wet sand 5 – 6,90€
  • Veil 6 – 6,90€
  • Don’t call it mistery 12 – 6,90€
  • I giorni della sposa 09 (ristampa) –
  • I giorni della sposa 10 (ristampa) –
  • Nuvole a Nord-Ovest 06 (ristampa) – 7,50€
  • Nuvole a Nord-Ovest 07 (ristampa) – 7,50€

dal 08 al 12 Dicembre

dal 12 al 20 Dicembre

  • Dandadan. Daizukan fanbook – 9,90€
  • Persona 5 n.15 – 6,90€
  • Blue giant explorer 3 – 15,00€
  • Fall in love, you false angels 5 – 6,50€
  • Game of familia 14 – 6,90€
  • Black night parade 09 – 6,90€
  • Medalist 12 – 6,90€
  • The war of greedy witches 13 – 6,90€

dal 22 al 30 Dicembre

– FLASHBOOK –

  • Life In Smokey Blue 05 – 6,90€
  • The Reason We Fall In Love 04 – 5,90€

– MAGIC PRESS –

  • Skip beat! 50 – 9,90€
  • Takamine, rimettiti le mutandine! 1 – 7,90€
  • Sex Friends. Sesso o amore? 3 – 8,90€
  • Uterus of the Blackgoat 3 – 7,90€
  • Shutline 10 – 9,90€
  • Silent Mobius 4 – 9,90€
  • Alive. Tra le braccia della primavera Alive 06 – 7,50€
  • Taiga della genesi 04 – 7,50€
  • Hanakimi 04 – 11,90€

– DYNIT –

  • Zashisu 3 – 7,50€
  • The isekai doctor 8 – 12,90€
  • Soara and the house of monsters 05 – 7,50€

– BAO PUBLISHING –

– COCONINO PRESS –

  • Icaro – nuova edizione deluxe – 25,00€
  • Smiley 02 – 18,90€

– MUSUBI EDIZIONI –

  • The Horizon – Box

– NIPPON SHOCK–

  • I see your face. Guardando il tuo profilo 03

– GAIJIN –

  • Silence 04
  • An hour of romance 04

– HOSHI –

  • Dinosan 01

