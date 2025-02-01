uscite MANGA FEBBRAIO 2025

5 1 Vota Vota l'opera (solo registrati)



Uscite MANGA (manhwa, manhua, italiani…) FEBBRAIO 2025

A cura di Marichan.

In questo sito abbiamo deciso di segnalare solo le uscite certe prese direttamente dai siti e dai canali social delle varie case editrici. Ogni volta che ci saranno novità, la lista verrà aggiornata (non tutte le case editrici mettono subito disponibile l’elenco delle uscite del mese). Clicca sul titolo dell’opera per leggerne la scheda su questo sito.

– STARS COMICS –

04 Febbraio

BEAT & MOTION n. 1 – Novità!

€ 6,90

EDENS ZERO n. 25

€ 5,50

HERE U ARE n. 8 – ultimo numero

€ 9,90

I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO – SAINT SEIYA FINAL EDITION n. 10

€ 7,90

PETSHOP OF HORRORS n. 6

€ 9,00

SLEEPING ON THE PAPER SHIP n. 1 – Novità!

€ 7,50

SLEEPING ON THE PAPER SHIP n. 2 – Novità!

€ 7,50

11 Febbraio

A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS n. 14

€ 5,90

CLAYMORE NEW EDITION n. 27

€ 5,90

DEMON SLAYER – CAMPUS KIMETSU! n. 6

€ 5,90

DRAGON BALL SD n. 3

€ 7,90

ELETTROSHOCK DAISY n. 1 – Novità!

€ 9,90

KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE n. 6

€ 6,50

MARRIAGETOXIN n. 7

€ 6,50

PANDORA HEARTS NEW EDITION n. 6

€ 12,90

RAVE – THE GROOVE ADVENTURE NEW EDITION n. 17

€ 5,90

SHIKIMORI’S NOT JUST A CUTIE n. 15

€ 6,50

STAGE S n. 1 – Novità!

€ 6,90

18 Febbraio

DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION n. 56

€ 6,50

DRAGON BALL ULTIMATE EDITION n. 34

€ 15,00

INUYASHA WIDE EDITION n. 21

€ 9,95

MIX n. 21

€ 5,50

RECORD OF RAGNAROK – LO STRANO CASO DI JACK LO SQUARTATORE n. 4

€ 6,50

TO YOUR ETERNITY n. 22

€ 5,90

TRILLION GAME n. 8

€ 6,90

VINLAND SAGA n. 28

€ 5,90

YU DEGLI SPETTRI NEW EDITION n. 9

€ 5,90

25 Febbraio

GENSHIN IMPACT ART BOOK n. 1 – Novità!

€ 25,90

GENSHIN IMPACT ART BOOK n. 2 – Novità!

€ 25,90

KAIJU No. 8 n. 13

€ 5,50

LET’S HAIKYU!? n. 11

€ 5,20

PROMISE CINDERELLA n. 11

€ 6,50

RE CERVIN n. 1 – Novità!

€ 6,90

SHIBATARIAN n. 4

€ 6,50

SOLO LEVELING n. 21

€ 9,90

SOLO LEVELING n. 21

ANIME VARIANT € 9,90

TENKAICHI n. 4

€ 6,90

TOKYO ALIENS n. 9

€ 6,50

VERSUS n. 3

€ 6,90

YONA LA PRINCIPESSA SCARLATTA n. 44

€ 5,20

– PLANET MANGA (PANINI) –

01 Febbraio

Twin Star Exorcists 34

5,60 €

My Home Hero 25

7,90 €

True Beauty 15

14,90 €

Boy’s Abyss 16

7,00 €

D.N.Angel – Utimate Deluxe Edition 8

15,00 €

Show-Ha Shoten! 8

9,90 €

Jinbocho Sisters 5

7,50 €

Thunder3 5

7,00 €

Sanda 6

7,50 €

Detonation Island – Double Edition 5

12,90 €

Blue Lock – Episode Nagi 4

7,00 €

Cold Blue, Hot Red 4

7,50 €

She is Beautiful 3

7,00 €

I Cavalieri dello Zodiaco – Episode G: Requiem 2

7,90 €

Lycoris Recoil: Ordinary Days + Lycoris Recoil: Reload – Novità!

cofanetto – 24,90 €

Lycoris Recoil Reload 1 – Novità!

7,00 €

Lycoris Recoil: Ordinary Days – Novità!

19,90 €

Arpeggio of Blue Steel 25

9,00 €

Ristampe:

– Death Note 2

– Naruto 8, 19

06 Febbraio

Yawara! 15

15,00 €

Ken il Guerriero – Hokuto no Ken Extreme Edition 7

7,50 €

Make the Exorcist Fall in Love 5

7,00 €

Host Club: Amore in Affitto – Double Edition 3

14,90 €

Yomotsu Hegui – Il Frutto del Regno dei Morti 3

7,00 €

Gokurakugai 1 – Novità!

7,90 €

Gokurakugai 2 – Novità!

5,20 €

Ristampe:

– Sakamoto Days 1 – ristampa speciale a 1,00 €

13 Febbraio

Agente 008 n. 29

5,90 €

Saint Seiya – I Cavalieri dello Zodiaco The Lost Canvas: Il Mito di Hades 23

5,20 €

The Bugle Call 5

7,00 €

Heart Gear 7

5,20 €

The Elusive Samurai 12

5,90 €

Spy x Family 14

5,50 €

Moriarty The Patriot The Remains 3

5,20 €

Kindergarten Wars 3

5,20 €

Kokoro No Program 1 – Novità!

7,50 €

Sakamoto Days 17

5,50 € – variant 7,50 €

Shangri-La Frontier Expansion Pass 18

8,50 €

Shangri-La Frontier 18

5,50 €

Murciélago 25

7,90 €

Soul Eater – Ultimate Deluxe Edition 15

13,00 €

Jumbo Max 11

9,40 €

20 Febbraio

Ender Geister The Last Exorcist 7

7,50 €

Berserk Deluxe 10

50,00 €

D.N.Angel – Utimate Deluxe Edition 9

15,00 €

Wind Breaker 12

7,00 €

Detonation Island – Double Edition 6

12,90 €

Lycoris Recoil 2

7,00 €

Ken il Guerriero – Hokuto no Ken Extreme Edition 8

7,50 €

Cat’s Eye -Occhi di Gatto New Edition 1 – Novità!

15,00 €

Mujina Into the Deep 1 – Novità!

12,90 € – variant 25,00 €

Giant Killing 62

5,50 €

Mushoku Tensei – Jobless Reincarnation 21

7,90 €

Black Lagoon 13

7,90 €

Yawara! 16

15,00 €

Hikaru No Go – Ultimate Deluxe Edition 16

15,00 €

Watanare – Non Esiste che ci Mettiamo Insieme! … Oppure Sì? 7

9,90 €

Host Club: Amore in Affitto – Double Edition 4

14,90 €

Reborn Rich 3

14,90 €

Momentum 2

27,00 €

Food Wars 24

7,00 €

Food Wars – Cofanetto 4

42,00 € – contiene dal 21 al 24

Noblesse 6

14,90 €

Inuyashiki – Omnibus Edition 1 – Novità!

45,00 €

La Leggenda di Arslan 20

5,90 €

Cold Lonely Death 7

7,50 €

L’Uomo Tigre – Tiger Mask New Edition 3

14,90 €

– J POP –

05 Febbraio

Shimazaki nella terra della pace 3

Inazuma & Romance – Colpo di fulmine 5

Magilumiere – Magical girls inc. 6

Non Tormentarmi, Nagatoro! 20

I Quattro Fratelli Yuzuki 15

Mononogatari 12

12 Febbraio

Midnight Heart Tune 1

Tales of Reincarnation in Maydare 6

Hanako-kun – I sette misteri dell’Accademia Kamome 22

Le 100 Ragazze che ti amano tanto tanto tanto tanto tanto 7

Endroll Back 1

Danmachi – Sword Oratoria 26

La Divisa Scolastica di Akebi 12

Rent a Girlfriend 25

Under Ninja 13

19 Febbraio

La mia senpai è un ragazzo 1

Chaos Game 4

Akane Banashi 10

Don’t call it mystery 9

Initial D 13

Kingdom 67

Monster Musume 19

The Rising of the Shield Hero 25

26 Febbraio

Veil 1

Il mio matrimonio felice – Il romanzo 3

GuruGuru – Il girotondo della magia 6

Atom The Beginning 19

Made In Abyss 13

Mission: Yozakura Family 22

– FLASHBOOK –

Quando L’Amore Va Oltre – Novità!

– MAGIC PRESS –

Skip Beat! volume 47

Our Sunny Days 1 – Novità!

The Eminence in Shadow 13

L’inganno di Freya 10

7th time loop 3

Rose e champagne 3

Shutline 5

– DYNIT –

Soara and the house of monsters 3

7,90 €

– COCONINO PRESS –

51 modi per proteggerla 4

– GAIJIN –

Cos’è che non va con la Segretaria Kim? 6

– DOKUSHO EDIZIONI–

La promessa sposa della famiglia Minazuki, Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 – Bundle limited – Novità!

light novel

La promessa sposa della famiglia Minazuki, Vol. 1 – Novità!

light novel