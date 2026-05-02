uscite MANGA MAGGIO 26

Uscite MANGA (manhwa, manhua, manga italiani…) APRILE 2026
A cura di Marichan.
In questo sito abbiamo deciso di segnalare solo le uscite certe, prese direttamente dai siti e dai canali social delle varie case editrici. Ogni volta che ci saranno novità, la lista verrà aggiornata (non tutte le case editrici rendono subito disponibile l’elenco delle uscite del mese).
Clicca sul titolo dell’opera per leggerne la scheda su questo sito. Se manca qualcosa, scrivici!
Ordine delle case editrici nell’elenco: Star Comics, Planet Manga, J-Pop e poi tutti gli altri in ordine alfabetico per nome dell’editore.
Buona lettura!
– STARS COMICS –
05 Maggio
- ASYL n. 4 – € 6,90
- CHOKING ON LOVE n. 6 – € 6,50
- DRAGON QUEST – THE ADVENTURE OF DAI n. 13 – € 9,00
- FOUR KNIGHTS OF THE APOCALYPSE n. 22 – € 5,90
- I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO – SAINT SEIYA: TIME ODYSSEY n. 3 – € 14,90
- I CAVALIERI DELLO ZODIACO – SAINT SEIYA: TIME ODYSSEY n. 3 – COLLECTOR EDITION – € 34,90
- NEVER LET GO – BOX – € 29,90 – novità!
- VINLAND SAGA – OFFICIAL GUIDEBOOK – € 15,00 – novità!
- VINLAND SAGA n. 1 – TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER EDITION – € 9,00
- VINLAND SAGA n. 29 – € 7,50 – ultimo volume!
- VINLAND SAGA n. 29 – CELEBRATION EDITION – € 21,90 – ultimo volume!
- YONA LA PRINCIPESSA SCARLATTA n. 46 – € 5,90
12 Maggio
- A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS n. 21 – € 5,90
- HEAVEN OFFICIAL’S BLESSING n. 3 – € 14,90
- ONE PIECE NEW EDITION n. 110 – € 5,90
- RAVE – THE GROOVE ADVENTURE NEW EDITION n. 29 – € 5,90
- STRANI DISEGNI n. 2 – € 7,50
- THE KING’S BEAST n. 15 – € 5,90
- YOTSUBA&! n. 16 – € 8,50
19 Maggio
- FUSHIGI YUUGI n. 5 – € 12,90
- KAGURABACHI n. 8 – € 5,90
- QUEEN’S QUALITY n. 24 – € 5,90
- RE-LIVING MY LIFE WITH A BOYFRIEND WHO DOESN’T REMEMBER ME n. 1 – € 7,50 – novità!
- RURIDRAGON n. 4 – € 6,50
- TENKAICHI n. 10 – € 6,90
- THE BOXER n. 11 – € 13,90
26 Maggio
- A SIGN OF AFFECTION n. 13 – € 6,90
- DEAD ROCK n. 4 – € 5,90
- DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION n. 70 – € 6,90
- MY HERO ACADEMIA TEAM UP MISSION n. 8 – € 5,90 – ultimo numero!
- RE CERVIN n. 6 – € 6,90
- GHOST IN THE SHELL – OMNIBUS EDITION – € 35,00 – un volume di grande formato con oltre 800 pagine, di cui alcune a colori, che include Ghost in the Shell, Ghost in the Shell 1.5 Human Error Processer e Ghost in the Shell Manmachine Interface – novità!
– PLANET MANGA (PANINI) –
01 Maggio
- Steelbox Collection: Buonanotte, Punpun 1 – 24,90 € – esclusiva Panini.it
- Steelbox Collection: 20th Century Boys 1 – 24,90 € – esclusiva Panini.it
- Kaijin Reijoh 14 – 8,50 €
- Unholy Blood 7 – 14,90 €
- Evol 10 – 7,90 € – anche digitale
- Dororo e Hyakkimaru: La Leggenda 11 – 7,90 €
- Shangri-La Frontier 22 – 5,90 € – anche digitale
- Shangri-La Frontier Expansion Pass 22 – 8,90 €
- Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint 1 – 9,90 € – novità!
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Omnibus Stagione 1 – 19,90 € – novità!
- Atelier of Witch Hat ‒ Grimoire Edition 1 – 19,90 € – novità!
- Perfect Buddy 1 – 9,90 € – novità!
- Shigurui New Edition 1 – 9,90 € – novità!
- L’Attacco dei Giganti – Before The Fall Colossal Edition 1 – 25,00 € – novità!
07 Maggio
- Black Clover 34 – 5,90 €
- Otherside Picnic 15 – 9,90 €
14 Maggio
- Trinity Seven – L’Accademia Delle Sette Streghe 33 – 6,90 €
- Black Butler 35 – 5,90 €
- Wind Breaker 18 – 7,90 €
- Togen Anki – Sangue Maledetto 23 – 5,90 €
- Saint Seiya – I Cavalieri Dello Zodiaco: Rerise of Poseidon 3 – 7,90 €
- Clevatess 5 – 5,90 €
- Centuria 6 – 7,90 €
- Tank Chair Rewind Bundle (Variant + Folder Cartoline) 1 – 9,90 € – novità!
- Gorgonia Koral Edition – 25,00 € – novità!
- Naruto – La Nuova Generazione Della Foglia – Ninja Alla Terme 1 – 5,90 € – novità!
- Bestiarius Omnibus – 50,00 € – novità!
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Stagione Due 1 – 5,50 € – novità!
- Hana Yori Dango Ultimate Deluxe Edition 1 – novità!
- Tank Chair 8 – 5,90 €
21 Maggio
- D-Gray Man 1 – 5,90 € – ristampa
- Unholy Blood 8 – 14,90 €
- Noblesse 17 – 14,90 €
- Noblesse 18 – 14,90 €
- Noblesse 19– 14,90 €
- Noblesse Cofanetto Stagione 6 – 44,70 € – contiene i numeri 17, 18, 19
- Dead Account 9 – 7,90 €
- Shy 28 – 5,90 €
- Make The Exorcist Fall In Love 13 – 7,90 €
- Mujina Into The Deep 5 – 12,90 €
- Hana Yori Dango Ultimate Deluxe Edition 2 – 14,90 €
- Agents Of The Four Seasons-Dance Of Spring 3 – 5,90 €
- Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint 2 – 9,90 €
- Semi Di Ansia 2 – 9,90 €
- OPUS Satoshi Kon – Complete Edition – 15,00 € – novità!
- Satoshi Kon – Il Cofanetto – 35,00 € – contiene OPUS e Seraphim 266613336Wings – novità!
- The World After The Fall 1 – 9,90 € – novità!
- Atelier of Witch Hat ‒ Grimoire Edition 1 – variant edition
- Berserk Deluxe Edition 14 – 70,00 €
- Yomi No Tsugai 1 – 7,90 € – variant edition
– J POP –
05 Maggio
- 100 metri – Hyakuemu 1 – novità!
- 100 metri – Hyakuemu 2
- Figli dell’impero 1 – novità!
- Golden Sheep 1 – novità!
- Liar Game New Edition 16, 17, 18, 19
- Firefly Wedding 9
- Eternità e Castigo – Fushi to batsu 2
- Il Drago e il Camaleonte 8
- La voce della strada 5
- Love is an illusion 11
- Mission: Yozakura Family 29 – ultimo numero!
- The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity 8
11 Maggio
- Quaderni di Nanbanjin 1 – novità!
- Quaderni di Nanbanjin 2
- Lo spettro di Kurose Kun – novità!
- Veil 7
- Veil 7 Deluxe – con sketch book ufficiale in allegato
- A Kingdom of Quartz 5 – ultimo numero!
- Il primo amore di Nezumi 6
- Inazuma Eleven 9
- Jaadugar – A Witch in Mongolia 3
- My Charms are Wasted 18
- RaiRaiRai 5
- Rent a girlfriend 32
- Takahashi del negozio di biciclette 9
- Tatari 6
18 Maggio
- Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi 1 – novità!
- Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi 1 deluxe – con cover variant e standee in acrilico in allegato
- Idol x Idol Story 1 – novità!
- Cosmos 5
- Danmachi – Sword Oratoria 31
- Gaea-Tima 6
- Golden Sheep 2
- I quattro fratelli Yuzuki 20
- Il mistero di Ron Kamonohashi 18
- La storia di Genji 5
- Love is an illusion 12
- Makeine – Too many losing heroines 5
- The Rising of the Shield Hero 18
- The Shiunji Family Children 6
- Un secondo addio 2
25 Maggio
- Frieren – Oltre la fine del viaggio 15
- Frieren – Oltre la fine del viaggio 15 Deluxe – con in allegato Il racconto in prosa illustrato Statue for Sein
- Lo spettro di Kurose Kun 2
- Hanako-Kun – Il doposcuola dell’accademia Kamome 2
- Akane Banashi 17
- Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian 8
- Blood Bank Stagione III 2
- Kingdom 74
- Le 100 ragazze che ti amano tanto tanto tanto tanto tanto 19
- Nina The Starry Bride 2
- Painter of the night 7– ultimo numero!
- Yano-Kun’s Ordinary Days 4
- Your Forma 3
- Zatch Bell! 4
– COCONINO PRESS –
- RIVER’S EDGE – novità!
- WSAMARUS 2001 di Furuya Usamaru – novità!
– DYNIT –
- A star brighter than the sun 2 – 7,50€
- Honey lemon soda 1 – 7,50€
- Torikae baya. Se solo potessi scambiarli! 2
- Endo 3
- The after-dinner mysteries – 24,90€
- Astro baby 3
– DOKUSHO EDIZIONI –
- Il monologo della speziale 9 (regular e limited)
- Libreria Antiquaria Biblia, Vol. 1 (regular e limited) – novità!
- No Game No Life, Vol. 2
- La promessa sposa della famiglia Minazuki, Vol. 2
– FLASHBOOK –
- Monster & Ghost 3
– GAIJIN –
- Crush of a lifetime 6
- The Great 2
– HIKARI–
- Pumpkin Night vol. 8 – inoltre ristampa dei primi volumi
- Gannibal – ristampa di tutti i volumi, anche in Box
– ISHI PUBLISHING –
- Fake Fact Lips Break – con doppia copertina regular e variant – novità!
- A tutto gas – Benvenuti da Mechadoc 5 – con doppia copertina regular e variant
– JUNDO –
- Count Tachibana 1 – anche variant – novità!
- The pawn’s revenge 5 – anche variant
- The pawn’s revenge Box – con volumi da 1 a 5
- Nine Stones 1 – anche variant – novità!
- See you, my King 6 – anche variant
- Lost in the cloud 13 – anche variant
- Lost in the cloud stagione 3 Box – contiene volumi da 10 a 13
– MAGIC PRESS –
- 7th Loop 8 – anche limited
- Takahime rimettiti le mutandine! 4 – anche variant
- L’uomo senza gusto 2
- Kuroneko Special 3: Il principe egoista a caccia di gatti 1
- Insieme per Sempre 11
- L’inganno di Freya 12
- Silent Mobius 9
- Sex Friends. Sesso o amore? 6
– NIPPON SHOCK EDIZIONI –
- Jyoshikohei 1 – novità!
– SENSEI –
- Pygmalion 1 – anche variant e limited – novità!
– TOSHOKAN –
- Cosa pensi di me? – novità!
- Il diario della strega 2
- Vino di Zucca 16
- Randagi 2
- Randagi 3
- Il diario di Mobu 1 – novità!
- Il diario di Mobu 2
- Candy Color Paradox 2
- Baby 1 – novità!