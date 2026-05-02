uscite MANGA MAGGIO 26

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Uscite MANGA (manhwa, manhua, manga italiani…) APRILE 2026

A cura di Marichan.
In questo sito abbiamo deciso di segnalare solo le uscite certe, prese direttamente dai siti e dai canali social delle varie case editrici. Ogni volta che ci saranno novità, la lista verrà aggiornata (non tutte le case editrici rendono subito disponibile l’elenco delle uscite del mese).
Clicca sul titolo dell’opera per leggerne la scheda su questo sito. Se manca qualcosa, scrivici!
Ordine delle case editrici nell’elenco: Star Comics, Planet Manga, J-Pop e poi tutti gli altri in ordine alfabetico per nome dell’editore.
Buona lettura!

– STARS COMICS –

05 Maggio

12 Maggio

19 Maggio

26 Maggio

– PLANET MANGA (PANINI) –

01 Maggio

  • Steelbox Collection: Buonanotte, Punpun 1 – 24,90 € – esclusiva Panini.it
  • Steelbox Collection: 20th Century Boys 1 – 24,90 € – esclusiva Panini.it
  • Kaijin Reijoh 14 – 8,50 €
  • Unholy Blood 7 – 14,90 €
  • Evol 10 – 7,90 € – anche digitale
  • Dororo e Hyakkimaru: La Leggenda 11 – 7,90 €
  • Shangri-La Frontier 22 – 5,90 € – anche digitale
  • Shangri-La Frontier Expansion Pass 22 – 8,90 €
  • Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint 1 – 9,90 € – novità!
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Omnibus Stagione 1 – 19,90 € – novità!
  • Atelier of Witch Hat ‒ Grimoire Edition 1 – 19,90 € – novità!
  • Perfect Buddy 1 – 9,90 € – novità!
  • Shigurui New Edition 1 – 9,90 € – novità!
  • L’Attacco dei Giganti – Before The Fall Colossal Edition 1 – 25,00 € – novità!

07 Maggio

14 Maggio

  • Trinity Seven – L’Accademia Delle Sette Streghe 33 – 6,90 €
  • Black Butler 35 – 5,90 €
  • Wind Breaker 18 – 7,90 €
  • Togen Anki – Sangue Maledetto 23 – 5,90 €
  • Saint Seiya – I Cavalieri Dello Zodiaco: Rerise of Poseidon 3 – 7,90 €
  • Clevatess 5 – 5,90 €
  • Centuria 6 – 7,90 €
  • Tank Chair Rewind Bundle (Variant + Folder Cartoline) 1 – 9,90 € – novità!
  • Gorgonia Koral Edition – 25,00 € – novità!
  • Naruto – La Nuova Generazione Della Foglia – Ninja Alla Terme 1 – 5,90 € – novità!
  • Bestiarius Omnibus – 50,00 € – novità!
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Stagione Due 1 – 5,50 €  – novità!
  • Hana Yori Dango Ultimate Deluxe Edition 1 novità!
  • Tank Chair 8 – 5,90 €

21 Maggio

– J POP –

05 Maggio

11 Maggio

  • Quaderni di Nanbanjin 1 – novità!
  • Quaderni di Nanbanjin 2
  • Lo spettro di Kurose Kun – novità!
  • Veil 7
  • Veil 7 Deluxe – con sketch book ufficiale in allegato
  • A Kingdom of Quartz 5 ultimo numero!
  • Il primo amore di Nezumi 6
  • Inazuma Eleven 9
  • Jaadugar – A Witch in Mongolia 3
  • My Charms are Wasted 18
  • RaiRaiRai 5
  • Rent a girlfriend 32
  • Takahashi del negozio di biciclette 9
  • Tatari 6

18 Maggio

  • Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi 1 – novità!
  • Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi 1 deluxe – con cover variant e standee in acrilico in allegato
  • Idol x Idol Story 1 – novità!
  • Cosmos 5
  • Danmachi – Sword Oratoria 31
  • Gaea-Tima 6
  • Golden Sheep 2
  • I quattro fratelli Yuzuki 20
  • Il mistero di Ron Kamonohashi 18
  • La storia di Genji 5
  • Love is an illusion 12
  • Makeine – Too many losing heroines 5
  • The Rising of the Shield Hero 18
  • The Shiunji Family Children 6
  • Un secondo addio 2

25 Maggio

– COCONINO PRESS –

  • RIVER’S EDGE – novità!
  • WSAMARUS 2001 di Furuya Usamaru – novità!

– DYNIT –

  • A star brighter than the sun 2 – 7,50€
  • Honey lemon soda 1 – 7,50€
  • Torikae baya. Se solo potessi scambiarli! 2
  • Endo 3
  • The after-dinner mysteries – 24,90€
  • Astro baby 3

– DOKUSHO EDIZIONI –

– FLASHBOOK –

  • Monster & Ghost 3

– GAIJIN –

  • Crush of a lifetime 6
  • The Great 2

– HIKARI–

  • Pumpkin Night vol. 8 – inoltre ristampa dei primi volumi
  • Gannibal – ristampa di tutti i volumi, anche in Box

– ISHI PUBLISHING –

  • Fake Fact Lips Break – con doppia copertina regular e variant – novità!
  • A tutto gas – Benvenuti da Mechadoc 5 – con doppia copertina regular e variant

– JUNDO –

  • Count Tachibana  1 – anche variant – novità!
  • The pawn’s revenge 5 – anche variant
  • The pawn’s revenge Box – con volumi da 1 a 5
  • Nine Stones 1 – anche variant – novità!
  • See you, my King 6 – anche variant
  • Lost in the cloud 13 – anche variant
  • Lost in the cloud stagione 3 Box – contiene volumi da 10 a 13

– MAGIC PRESS –

  • 7th Loop 8 – anche limited
  • Takahime rimettiti le mutandine! 4 – anche variant
  • L’uomo senza gusto 2
  • Kuroneko Special 3: Il principe egoista a caccia di gatti 1
  • Insieme per Sempre 11
  • L’inganno di Freya 12
  • Silent Mobius 9
  • Sex Friends. Sesso o amore? 6

– NIPPON SHOCK EDIZIONI –

  • Jyoshikohei 1 novità!

– SENSEI –

  • Pygmalion 1 – anche variant e limited – novità!

– TOSHOKAN –

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