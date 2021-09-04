Uscite MANGA e MANHWA – Settembre 2021

5 1 Vota Vota l'opera (solo registrati)

A cura di Marichan

In questo sito abbiamo deciso di segnalare solo le uscite certe prese direttamente dai siti e dai canali social delle varie case editrici. Ogni volta che ci saranno novità, la lista verrà aggiornata (non tutte le case editrici mettono subito disponibile l’elenco delle uscite del mese).

Vedi anche: Elenco case editrici di Manga/Anime.

SETTEMBRE 2021

– STARS COMICS –

01 settembre

MY HERO ACADEMIA TEAM UP MISSION n.1 – Novità del mese!

€ 4,50

DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION n.1 – Novità del mese!

€ 5,90

SHAMAN KING FINAL EDITION n.11

€ 5,90

HITORIJIME MY HERO n.7

€ 6,50

FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST n.8

€ 4,50

SUNSET LIGHT n.5

€ 5,50

WORLD TRIGGER n.22

€ 4,30

08 settembre

CODENAME SAILOR V ETERNAL EDITION n.1 – Novità del mese!

€ 14,90

JOJONIUM n.13

€ 15,90

DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA n.15

€ 4,50

KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR n.9

€ 5,90

DOMANI IL PRANZO SEI TU n.4

€ 6,50

SAVAGE SEASON n.6

€ 5,50

VIGILANTE – MY HERO ACADEMIA ILLEGALS n.11

€ 4,50

ECHOES n.7

€ 5,90

REQUIEM OF THE ROSE KING n.14

€ 4,90

15 settembre

KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF EIZOUKEN! n.1 – Novità del mese!

€ 6,50

SOLO LEVELING n.4

€ 8,90

SHAMAN KING FINAL EDITION n.12

€ 5,90

RECORD OF RAGNAROK n.6

€ 5,90

DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION n.2

€ 5,90

DETECTIVE CONAN VS. UOMINI IN NERO n.5

€ 5,50

TO YOUR ETERNITY n.15

€ 5,50

YOUNG BLACK JACK n.16

€ 5,90

THE ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE n.14

€ 5,90

SHIRAYUKI DAI CAPELLI ROSSI 6

€ 5,50

GINTAMA n.74

€ 4,90

22 settembre

MY GENDERLESS BOYFRIEND n.1 – Novità del mese!

€ 6,50 – Card in PVC allegata al volume disponibile in fumetteria, libreria e store online (escluso starcomics.com) fino a esaurimento scorte

SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES – UNIVERSE MISSION!! n.1 – Novità del mese!

€ 4,50

CELLS AT WORK! – LAVORI IN CORPO n.6 – ultimo numero!

€ 4,50

MARS NEW EDITION n.6

€ 8,00

YONA LA PRINCIPESSA SCARLATTA N. 29

€ 4,50

PERFECT WORLD n.12

€ 4,90

DRAGON QUEST SAGA – L’EMBLEMA DI ROTO II – GLI EREDI DELL’EMBLEMA n.28

€ 5,90

GUNDAM THUNDERBOLT n.15

€ 6,00

KERORO n.30

€ 4,30

A SILENT VOICE – ULTIMATE BOX – Novità del mese!

€ 45,00 – Questo box contiene la serie completa (7 volumi), arricchita dal FanBook ufficiale.

29 settembre

UZAKI-CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT! n.1 – Novità del mese!

€ 5,90

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS – TRUE SIN – Novità del mese!

€ 5,90

MY HERO ACADEMIA n.29

€ 4,30

SHAMAN KING FINAL EDITION n.13

€ 5,90

EDENS ZERO n.11

€ 4,90

DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION n.3

€ 5,90

WHISPER ME A LOVE SONG n.2

€ 6,50

FATTI ODIARE – KIRAI DE ISASETE n.2

€ 6,50 – Tre cartoline allegate al volume disponibili in fumetteria, libreria e store online fino a esaurimento scorte

– PLANET MANGA (PANINI) –

02 settembre

Another Monster – Novità del mese!

16,00 €

Berserk Collection Serie Nera 17

ristampa 5,50 €

Black Butler – Il Maggiordomo Diabolico 4

ristampa 4,90 €

Black Butler – Il Maggiordomo Diabolico 5

ristampa 4,90 €

Black Butler – Il Maggiordomo Diabolico 6

ristampa 4,90 €

Black Butler – Il Maggiordomo Diabolico 9

ristampa 4,90 €

Bleach 6

ristampa 4,90 €

Bleach 8

ristampa 4,90 €

Bleach 16

ristampa 4,90 €

Bleach 17

ristampa 4,90 €

Bleach 20

ristampa 4,90 €

Bleach 22

ristampa 4,90 €

Bleach 26

ristampa 4,90 €

Fullmetal Alchemist 16

ristampa 4,90 €

Fullmetal Alchemist 22

ristampa 4,90 €

Fire Force 13

4,90 €

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 1

ristampa 4,90 €

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 2

ristampa 4,90 €

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 4

ristampa 4,90 €

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 6

ristampa 4,90 €

Black Clover 20

ristampa 4,90 €

Black Clover 21

ristampa 4,90 €

09 settembre

Spy x Family 6

4,90 €

We Never Learn 16

4,90 €

La Promessa della Rosa 8

ristampa 4,90 €

Seraph of the End 23

4,90 €

Jujutsu Kaisen 10

4,90 €

L’Attacco dei Giganti Colossal Edition 10

25,00 €

Bleach – Can’t Fear Your Own World 2

romanzo 14,90 €

Hot Detective Tsubaki 16

romanzo 9,90 €

16 settembre

I Cavalieri dello Zodiaco: Saintia Sho – Le Sacre Guerriere di Atena 14

4,90 €

Zone-00 n.18

9,90 €

Sing “Yesterday” for Me 8

7,00 €

Zebra 22

9,90 €

Red Eyes 24

7,00 €

Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun 1 – Novità del mese!

7,50 €

Homunculus 4

ristampa 7,00 €

Homunculus 6

ristampa 7,00 €

Homunculus 8

ristampa 7,00 €

Homunculus 14

ristampa 7,00 €

Homunculus 15

ristampa 7,00 €

Kaijin Reijoh 4

7,50 €

Kengan Ashura 16

7,00 €

Banana Fish 1

ristampa 18,00 €

Buonanotte, Punpun 4

7,50 €

Buonanotte, Punpun 8

7,50 €

Buonanotte, Punpun 12

7,50 €

Buonanotte, Punpun 13

7,50 €

Ultramarine Magmell 8

4,90 €

Ken il Guerriero: Le Origini del Mito – Regenesis 3

7,50 €

Ragna Crimson 8

7,50 €

Tracce di Sangue 10

7,00 €

Blue Flag 7

ristampa 4,90 €

Bungo Stray Dogs – Dead Apple 3

4,90 €

Berserk Collection Serie Nera 18

ristampa 5,50 €

Berserk Collection Serie Nera 20

ristampa 5,50 €

Berserk Collection Serie Nera 32

ristampa 5,50 €

Berserk Collection Serie Nera 33

ristampa 5,50 €

Berserk Collection Serie Nera 34

ristampa 5,50 €

Berserk Collection Serie Nera 35

ristampa 5,50 €

City Hunter XYZ 1 – Novità del mese!

15,00 €

23 settembre

Moriarty the Patriot 14

4,90 €

Plunderer 15

4,90 €

Hinowa ga Crush! 6

5,50

Konosuba! This Wonderful World 4

4,90 €

Gigant 8

4,90 €

Il Libro del Vento

ristampa – Taniguchi Deluxe Collection 8

Tokyo Killers

ristampa – Taniguchi Deluxe Collection 9

I Cani degli Dei

ristampa – Taniguchi Deluxe Collection 7

Blanca

ristampa – Taniguchi Deluxe Collection 6

Black Clover: Il Libro dei Cavalieri

romanzo 12,90 €

Spice and Wolf Double Edition 5

12,90 €

Toilet Stories 1 – Novità del mese!

13,90 €

Tenken – Reincarnato in una Spada 1 – Novità del mese!

6,50

Blame! La Fuga dei Pescatori della Base Elettrica – Novità del mese!

7,50 €

30 settembre

La Leggenda di Arslan 14

4,90 €

Vagabond Deluxe 7

ristampa 7,00 €

Vagabond Deluxe 8

7,00 €

Saga of Tanya the Evil 19

7,00 €

20th Century Boys 6

ristampa 7,00 €

20th Century Boys 10

ristampa 7,00 €

Blue Lock 3

7,00 €

Fullmetal Alchemist – deluxe edition 5

€ 12,00

Dorohedoro 6

ristampa 7,00 €

Giant Killing 49

5,50 €

Arte 14

5,50 €

Vampire Knight Memories 6

7,00

– J POP –

01 settembre

Beyond the Clouds 2

€ 6.50

Blue Period 7

€ 6.50

Game of Familia 3

€ 6.90

Le Rose Di Versailles – Lady Oscar Collection – Gli Extra 3 – ultimo numero!

€ 14.00

Metamorfosi 4

€ 9.90

So I’m a Spider, So What? 8

€ 6.50

Tsugumi Project 2

€ 6.50

08 settembre

I diari della speziale 3

6,50 €

Dead Tube 16

6,00 €

Super HxEros 8

6,50 €

Hell’s Paradise – Jigokuraku 12

5,90 €

Black jack 3 – Osamushi Collection

12,00 €

15 settembre

Kowloon Generic Romance 1 – Novità del mese!

Kingdom 48

La finestra di Orfeo 4

La Regina d’Egitto 8

Bird of Shangri-La 2

22 settembre

Mission: Yozakura Family 1 – Novità del mese!

Hanako kun – i 7 misteri dell’Accademia Kamome n.11

5,90 € – disponibile in un’edizione regular e una variant davvero speciale che avrà in allegato il Ghost Hotel’s Cafe Picture Book, un inedito volume a colori di 32 pagine (al prezzo di € 9,90)

Obsessed with a Naked Monster – Novità del mese!

€ 6,90 – disponibile anche in una versione Deluxe con il volume extra, Azami – Il cardo a € 8,90

Josèe, la tigre e i pesci – Novità del mese!

Box con la serie completa 13,80 €

Ristampe

Tokyo Revengers, dal vol. 1 al 6

The Promised Neverland 03

Rent A Girlfriend 1-2

Your Name – Manga 1 a 3

Your Name – Manga Box Vol. 1-3

The Promised Neverland Novel 1 – Una Lettera Da Norman

The Promised Neverland Novel 2 – La Canzone Dei Ricordi

The Promised Neverland – Grace Field Collection Set 1 (Novel 1 + Vol. 14)

The Promised Neverland – Grace Field Collection Set 2 (Novel 2 + Vol. 18)

Il Bisturi e La Spada 1 – Osamushi Collection.

– FLASHBOOK –

Nyankees 6

€ 5,90

Ikoku Nikki 2

€ 6,90

Twittering birds never fly 7

€ 6,90

– GOEN –

Food Wars: L’étoile 3

€ 5.95

Reversible Man 7

€ 7.50

(uscite non complete)

– DYNIT –

Kenji Tsuruta Cofanetto (L’Isola Errante 1-2 + Forget Me Not) – Novità del mese!

56,70 €

La Lanterna Di Nyx 05

12,90 €

– MAGIC PRESS –

Black sun 1 – Novità del mese!

Uki Ogasawara

Finder 8: Promessa segreta nel mirino – Edizione deluxe

Ayano Yamane

La Principessa Sacrificio E Il Re Delle Bestie 01 – Novità del mese!

6,50 €