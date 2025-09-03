uscite MANGA SETTEMBRE 2025

Uscite MANGA (manhwa, manhua, italiani…) AGOSTO 2025
A cura di Marichan.
In questo sito abbiamo deciso di segnalare solo le uscite certe prese direttamente dai siti e dai canali social delle varie case editrici. Ogni volta che ci saranno novità, la lista verrà aggiornata (non tutte le case editrici mettono subito disponibile l’elenco delle uscite del mese). Clicca sul titolo dell’opera per leggerne la scheda su questo sito.
– STARS COMICS –
02 Settembre
- DRAGON QUEST – THE ADVENTURE OF DAI n. 9
- RUROUNI KENSHIN PERFECT EDITION n. 21
- SUPER STRING: MARCO POLO’S TRAVEL TO THE MULTIVERSE n. 4
- UZAKI-CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT! n. 12
- WHAT ABOUT TOMORROW – ASHITA WA DOCCHIDA! n. 10
- WILD STRAWBERRY n. 3
09 Settembre
- FOUR KNIGHTS OF THE APOCALYPSE n. 20
- MY GIRLFRIEND’S CHILD n. 2
- NON VOLEVO INNAMORARMI – DOUBLE
- WITCH WATCH n. 13
- X6 – CRUCISIX n. 10
16 Settembre
- BEAT & MOTION n. 5
- HITORIJIME MY HERO n. 16
- MY LOVE STORY WITH YAMADA-KUN AT LV999 n. 4
- RANKING OF KINGS n. 14
- RAVE – THE GROOVE ADVENTURE NEW EDITION n. 24
- SUPER BALL GIRLS n. 2
- THE KING’S BEAST n. 13
- VITA DA SLIME n. 27
23 Settembre
- BRAVE BELL n. 3
- DEAD ROCK n. 1
- DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION n. 63
- LILI-MEN n. 6
- ONE PIECE n. 111 disponibile anche la Variant
- ONE PIECE CAMPUS n. 1
- ONE PIECE NOVEL – HEROINES
- YU DEGLI SPETTRI NEW EDITION n. 16
30 Settembre
- HAIKYU!! CLUB n. 12
- INUYASHA WIDE EDITION n. 24
- MANGA ISSHO n. 1
- MANGA ISSHO n. 3
- RURIDRAGON n. 1 disponibile anche la Variant
- UNA RAGAZZA ALLA MODA – 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION n. 3
– PLANET MANGA (PANINI) –
Aumenti di prezzo: da questo mese sono applicati a molte serie; i volumi in fascia € 5,20 passeranno a € 5,90, quelli da € 7,00 saliranno a € 7,90. Tra i titoli coinvolti: Chainsaw Man, Spy X Family, Blue Lock – Episode Nagi, Shangri-La Frontier, Togen Anki – Sangue maledetto, Arte.
04 Settembre
- Lycoris Recoil 4
- Inuyashiki Omnibus 2
- Elden Ring – Become Lord 2
- Berserk Deluxe 12
Ristampe
- Fire Force 25, 28
- Black Clover 33
11 Settembre
- Togen Anki – Sangue Maledetto 19
- Shangri-La Frontier Expansion Pass 20
- Shangri-La Frontier 20
- Shy 24
- Honeko Akabane’s Bodyguards 8
- Gokurakugai 5
- Tank Chair 6
- Chainsaw Man 20
- Spy x Family 15
- Star Wars: L’Alta Repubblica – L’Equilibrio in Bilico: Premonizione
- Magic the Gathering: Destroy all Humankind – They Can’t Be Regenerated 6
20 Settembre
- Arte 20
- Wind Breaker 14
- Rooster Fighter 9
- Nyaight Of The Living Cat 6
- Ender Geister – The Last Exorcist 14
- Ken Il Guerriero – Hokuto No Ken Extreme Edition 15
- Katana Beast 4
- Make The Exorcist Fall in Love 9
- Dead Account 5
- Blue Lock – Episode Nagi 6
- Elfa XXL – La Dieta Impossibile 6
- Elden Ring – La Via per l’Albero Madre 7
- After Midnight Skin 3
25 Settembre
- Tower Dungeon 2
- Tashiro, Che Tipo! 2
- Blood-Crawling Princess Of A Ruined Country 2
- Buonanotte, Punpun – New Edition 2
- True Beauty 19
- Kaijin Reijoh 12
- Gantz:E 8
- 10 Cose Che Voglio Fare Prima Dei 40 Anni 2
- Centuria 2
- Living With Him
- Blame! Noise – Master Edition
- Blame! La Fuga dei Pescatori della Base Elettrica – Master Edition
- Blame! Extra Master Edition – Cofanetto
- Blame! Academy And So On – Master Edition
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Sorcery Fight 28
- L’Attacco Dei Giganti Full Color Edition – Cofanetto
- L’Attacco Dei Giganti Full Color Edition – numeri singoli da 1 a 4
– J POP –
dal 01 al 07 Settembre
- NieR Art – Koda Kazuma Artworks
- Blue Giant Explorer 2
- Il Drago e il Camaleonte 5
- Il Mistero di Ron Kamonohashi 15
- La Luna e l’Acciaio 10
- Skip & Loafer 11
dal 08 al 14 Settembre
- Gaea-Tima 2
- Chimeratica 1
- Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian 4
- Le 100 ragazze ti amano tanto tanto tanto tanto tanto 14
- Love is an illusion! 5
- Servamp 23
- Credimi, è amore 3
dal 18 al 23 Settembre
- Astro Boy 7
- The Shiunji Family Children 2
- Nezumi 2
- La voce della strada 2
- Firefly Wedding 5
- Dance Dance Danseur 27
- My Charms Are Wasted 14
dal 25 al 28 Settembre
- Cosmos 1
- RaiRaiRai 1
- Painter of the night 3
- L’estate in cui Hikaru è morto 7 – disponibile anche Variant con acrilico
- Love is an illusion! 6
- Chimeratica 2
dal 29 Settembre al 05 Ottobre
- La storia di Genji 1
- Arion 1
- Inazuma Eleven 1
- Makeine. Too Many Losing Heroines! 1
- Ice Guy & Cool Girl 11
- Komi Can’t Communicate 36
– FLASHBOOK –
- Tungsten – La Lettera
- My roommate is a cat 11
- Astilbe 1
– MAGIC PRESS –
- Silent Mobius 1
- Un demone in paradiso 1
- Skip Beat! Box 2 contiene i volumi 4, 5, 6 e tre card
- Skip Beat! 49
- Sex Friends 2
- The eminence in the shadow 14
- Cherry blossom after winter 6
- Insieme per sempre 10
– JUNDO –
- Lost in the Cloud vol. 9 + Box
- Lost in the Cloud S2 Pack
- Itaewon Class vol. 3
– DYNIT –
- The isekai doctor 7
- After God 6
- Dias Police. Real Tokyo underworld 14
– GAIJIN –
- Crush of a lifetime 5
- Navillera 2
– MUSUBI EDIZIONI –
– MONDADORI –
- Il gran maestro della scuola demoniaca – graphic novel 5
- Il gran maestro della scuola demoniaca – graphic novel 6