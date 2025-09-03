uscite MANGA SETTEMBRE 2025

Uscite MANGA (manhwa, manhua, italiani…) AGOSTO 2025

A cura di Marichan.
In questo sito abbiamo deciso di segnalare solo le uscite certe prese direttamente dai siti e dai canali social delle varie case editrici. Ogni volta che ci saranno novità, la lista verrà aggiornata (non tutte le case editrici mettono subito disponibile l’elenco delle uscite del mese). Clicca sul titolo dell’opera per leggerne la scheda su questo sito.

– STARS COMICS –

02 Settembre

09 Settembre

16 Settembre

23 Settembre

30 Settembre

– PLANET MANGA (PANINI) –

Aumenti di prezzo: da questo mese  sono applicati a molte serie; i volumi in fascia € 5,20 passeranno a € 5,90, quelli da € 7,00 saliranno a € 7,90. Tra i titoli coinvolti: Chainsaw Man, Spy X Family, Blue Lock – Episode Nagi, Shangri-La Frontier, Togen Anki – Sangue maledetto, Arte.

04 Settembre

Ristampe

  • Fire Force 25, 28
  • Black Clover 33

11 Settembre

  • Togen Anki – Sangue Maledetto 19
  • Shangri-La Frontier Expansion Pass 20
  • Shangri-La Frontier 20
  • Shy 24
  • Honeko Akabane’s Bodyguards 8
  • Gokurakugai 5
  • Tank Chair 6
  • Chainsaw Man 20
  • Spy x Family 15
  • Star Wars: L’Alta Repubblica – L’Equilibrio in Bilico: Premonizione
  • Magic the Gathering: Destroy all Humankind – They Can’t Be Regenerated 6

20 Settembre

25 Settembre

– J POP –

dal 01 al 07 Settembre

  • NieR Art – Koda Kazuma Artworks
  • Blue Giant Explorer 2
  • Il Drago e il Camaleonte 5
  • Il Mistero di Ron Kamonohashi 15
  • La Luna e l’Acciaio 10
  • Skip & Loafer 11

dal 08 al 14 Settembre

dal 18 al 23 Settembre

dal 25 al 28 Settembre

dal 29 Settembre al 05 Ottobre

  • La storia di Genji 1
  • Arion 1
  • Inazuma Eleven 1
  • Makeine. Too Many Losing Heroines! 1
  • Ice Guy & Cool Girl 11
  • Komi Can’t Communicate 36

– FLASHBOOK –

  • Tungsten – La Lettera
  • My roommate is a cat 11
  • Astilbe 1

– MAGIC PRESS –

– JUNDO –

  • Lost in the Cloud vol. 9 + Box
  • Lost in the Cloud S2 Pack
  • Itaewon Class vol. 3

– DYNIT –

  • The isekai doctor 7
  • After God 6
  • Dias Police. Real Tokyo underworld 14

– GAIJIN –

  • Crush of a lifetime 5
  • Navillera 2

– MUSUBI EDIZIONI –

– MONDADORI –

  • Il gran maestro della scuola demoniaca – graphic novel 5
  • Il gran maestro della scuola demoniaca – graphic novel 6

