uscite MANGA SETTEMBRE 2025

Uscite MANGA (manhwa, manhua, italiani…) AGOSTO 2025

A cura di Marichan.

In questo sito abbiamo deciso di segnalare solo le uscite certe prese direttamente dai siti e dai canali social delle varie case editrici. Ogni volta che ci saranno novità, la lista verrà aggiornata (non tutte le case editrici mettono subito disponibile l’elenco delle uscite del mese). Clicca sul titolo dell’opera per leggerne la scheda su questo sito.

– STARS COMICS –

02 Settembre

09 Settembre

16 Settembre

23 Settembre

30 Settembre

– PLANET MANGA (PANINI) –

Aumenti di prezzo: da questo mese sono applicati a molte serie; i volumi in fascia € 5,20 passeranno a € 5,90, quelli da € 7,00 saliranno a € 7,90. Tra i titoli coinvolti: Chainsaw Man, Spy X Family, Blue Lock – Episode Nagi, Shangri-La Frontier, Togen Anki – Sangue maledetto, Arte.

04 Settembre

Lycoris Recoil 4

Inuyashiki Omnibus 2

Elden Ring – Become Lord 2

Berserk Deluxe 12

Ristampe

Fire Force 25, 28

Black Clover 33

11 Settembre

Togen Anki – Sangue Maledetto 19

Shangri-La Frontier Expansion Pass 20

Shangri-La Frontier 20

Shy 24

Honeko Akabane’s Bodyguards 8

Gokurakugai 5

Tank Chair 6

Chainsaw Man 20

Spy x Family 15

Star Wars: L’Alta Repubblica – L’Equilibrio in Bilico: Premonizione

Magic the Gathering: Destroy all Humankind – They Can’t Be Regenerated 6

20 Settembre

25 Settembre

– J POP –

dal 01 al 07 Settembre

NieR Art – Koda Kazuma Artworks

Blue Giant Explorer 2

Il Drago e il Camaleonte 5

Il Mistero di Ron Kamonohashi 15

La Luna e l’Acciaio 10

Skip & Loafer 11

dal 08 al 14 Settembre

dal 18 al 23 Settembre

dal 25 al 28 Settembre

dal 29 Settembre al 05 Ottobre

La storia di Genji 1

Arion 1

Inazuma Eleven 1

Makeine. Too Many Losing Heroines! 1

Ice Guy & Cool Girl 11

Komi Can’t Communicate 36

– FLASHBOOK –

Tungsten – La Lettera

My roommate is a cat 11

Astilbe 1

– MAGIC PRESS –

Silent Mobius 1

Un demone in paradiso 1

Skip Beat! Box 2 contiene i volumi 4, 5, 6 e tre card

contiene i volumi 4, 5, 6 e tre card Skip Beat! 49

Sex Friends 2

The eminence in the shadow 14

Cherry blossom after winter 6

Insieme per sempre 10

– JUNDO –

Lost in the Cloud vol. 9 + Box

Lost in the Cloud S2 Pack

Itaewon Class vol. 3

– DYNIT –

The isekai doctor 7

After God 6

Dias Police. Real Tokyo underworld 14

– GAIJIN –

Crush of a lifetime 5

Navillera 2

– MUSUBI EDIZIONI –

– MONDADORI –