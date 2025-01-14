manga – THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: A LINK TO THE PAST – di Shotaro Ishinomori

4 1 Vota Vota l'opera (solo registrati)

SCHEDA

Titolo originale: Zelda no densetsu: Kamigami no Triforce – (ゼルだの伝説～神々のトライフォース)

Titolo internazionale: The legend of Zelda: a Link to the past

Autore: Shotaro Ishinomori

Genere: azione, avventura, fantasy

Rating: adatto a tutti

Anno di pubblicazione in Giappone: 1992

Casa Editrice: pubblicato a puntate sulla rivista di giochi “Nintendo Power” in Usa. Shogakukan poi pubblicò la traduzione giapponese nel marzo 1993, in unico volume (tutto a colori)

Tratto: dal videogioco “The Legend of Zelda: a Link to the past” della Nintendo

Volumi: 1 (concluso)

Titolo in Italia: The legend of Zelda: a Link to the past

Anno di pubblicazione in Italia: 2016 – ristampato nel 2024

Casa Editrice italiana: Jpop

edizione a colori con sovracopertina, a 12,90 €

Traduzione: Manuel Urrai

Volumi: 1 (concluso)

TRAMA

Il fumetto riprende la trama del primo capitolo del videogames.

Link viene svegliato da una voce femminile, che implora il suo aiuto. E’ Zelda, figlia del re, minacciata da Ganondorf che vuole conquistare Hyrule. Armato con spada e scudo, Link inizia un viaggio per salvare il Regno…

OPERE RELATIVE

Videogames

– The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

– The Legend of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

– The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

– The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

– The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

– The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages – The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

– The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords

– The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

– The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures

– The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

– The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

– The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass

– The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks

– The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

– The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

– The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

– The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Manga

– The Legend of Zelda: a Link to the past (Akira Himekawa)

– The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s mask

– The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of time

– The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

RECENSIONI