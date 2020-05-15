anime – CODE GEASS: HANGYAKU NO LELOUCH (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Movie) – di Goro Taniguchi

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in posts
Search in pages
Filter by Categories
Anime
anime 09
anime A
anime B
anime C
anime D
anime E
anime F
anime G
anime H
anime I
anime J
anime K
anime L
anime M
anime N
anime O
anime P
anime Q
anime R
anime S
Anime Stagione Giappone
anime T
anime U
anime V
anime W
anime X
anime Y
anime Z
Annuale
Approfondimenti
Avventura anime
Avventura film
Avventura fumetto
Avventura libri
Avventura manga
Avventura videog
avventura-manh
Azione anime
Azione film
Azione fumetto
Azione libri
Azione manga
Azione videog
azione-manh
Censure
Cina libri
Citazioni
Comico anime
Comico film
Comico manga
Corea del Sud film
Cucina anime
Cucina manga
Drama Telefilm
Evidenza1
Evidenza2
Fantascienza anime
Fantascienza film
Fantascienza fumetto
Fantascienza libri
Fantascienza manga
Fantascienza videogames
Fantasy anime
Fantasy film
Fantasy fumetto
Fantasy libri
Fantasy manga
Fantasy videogames
fantasy-manh
Fiere Eventi Cosplay
Film
film 09
film A
film B
film C
film D
Film d'Animazione
film E
Film e Telefilm
film F
film G
film H
film I
film J
film K
film L
film M
film N
film O
film P
film Q
film R
film S
film T
film U
film V
film W
film X
film Y
film Z
fumetto A
fumetto B
fumetto D
fumetto J
fumetto N
Fumetto Occidentale
fumetto R
fumetto S
fumetto V
Giappone
Giappone film
Giappone libri
Gioco di Ruolo
Harem anime
Harem manga
harem-manh
Hentai anime
Hentai manga
Home
Horror anime
Horror film
Horror fumetto
Horror libri
Horror manga
Horror videog
horror-manh
Italia fumetto
Italia libri
Josei anime
Josei manga
josei-manh
Kodomo anime
Kodomo manga
Leggende Orientali
LGBT manga
Libri
libri 09
libri A
libri B
libri C
libri D
libri E
libri F
libri G
libri H
libri I
libri J
libri K
libri L
libri M
libri N
libri O
libri P
libri Q
libri R
libri S
libri T
libri U
libri V
libri W
libri X
libri Y
libri Z
Light novel
Live Action
Manga
manga 09
manga A
manga B
manga C
manga D
manga E
manga F
manga G
manga H
manga I
manga J
manga K
manga L
manga M
manga N
manga O
manga P
manga Q
manga R
manga S
manga T
manga U
manga V
manga W
manga X
manga Y
manga Z
Manhua
Manhwa
manhwa-a
manhwa-b
manhwa-c
manhwa-d
manhwa-e
manhwa-f
manhwa-g
manhwa-h
manhwa-i
manhwa-j
manhwa-k
manhwa-l
manhwa-m
manhwa-n
manhwa-o
manhwa-p
manhwa-q
manhwa-r
manhwa-s
manhwa-t
manhwa-u
manhwa-v
manhwa-w
manhwa-x
manhwa-y
manhwa-z
manhwa09
Materiale
Mecha anime
Mecha manga
MiniSerie
Mistero anime
Mistero film
Mistero fumetto
Mistero libri
Mistero manga
mistero-manh
Musica-Spettacolo
Musica-Spettacolo anime
Musica-Spettacolo film
Musica-Spettacolo manga
Oav Special
Ost
Palinsesto
Piattaforme
Picchiaduro
Psicologico anime
Psicologico film
Psicologico libri
Psicologico manga
psicologico-manh
Reverse Harem anime
Reverse Harem manga
reverse-harem-manh
Ricette
Romanzo
Saggio libri
Scolastico anime
Scolastico film
Scolastico fumetto
Scolastico libri
Scolastico manga
scolastico-manh
Seinen anime
Seinen manga
seinen-manh
Sentimentale anime
Sentimentale film
Sentimentale fumetto
Sentimentale libri
Sentimentale manga
sentimentale-manh
Senza categoria
Serie lunghe
Serie Tv anime
Shoujo anime
Shoujo manga
shoujo-manh
Shounen anime
Shounen manga
shounen-manh
Sigle Anime Originali
Sigle Italiane
Sigle Videogames
Slice of life anime
Slice-of-Life fumetto
Slice-of-Life manga
sliceoflife-manh
Soprannaturale anime
Soprannaturale film
Soprannaturale fumetto
Soprannaturale libri
Soprannaturale manga
soprannaturale-manh
Sportivo anime
Sportivo film
Sportivo manga
sportivo-manh
Storico anime
Storico film
Storico libri
Storico manga
storico-manh
Strategico
Taiwan film
Tokusatsu
Tokusatsu
Usa fumetto
Uscite Mensili
Video Musicale
Videogames
videogames 09
videogames A
videogames B
videogames C
videogames D
videogames E
videogames F
videogames G
videogames H
videogames I
videogames J
videogames K
videogames L
videogames M
videogames N
videogames O
videogames P
videogames Q
videogames R
videogames S
videogames T
Videogames tratti da Anime
videogames U
videogames V
videogames W
videogames X
videogames Y
videogames Z
Visual novel
Volume unico
Yaoi anime
Yaoi fumetto
Yaoi libri
Yaoi manga
yaoi-manh
Yuri anime
Yuri fumetto
Yuri manga

anime – CODE GEASS: HANGYAKU NO LELOUCH (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Movie) – di Goro Taniguchi

15/05/2020

A cura di Marichan

SCHEDA

Titoli originali:
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch I – Koudou – (コードギアス 反逆のルルーシュⅠ 興道)
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch II – Handou – (コードギアス 反逆のルルーシュⅡ 叛道)
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch III – Oudou – (コードギアス 反逆のルルーシュⅢ 皇道)
Titoli internazionali:
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification
Genere: film d’animazione – azione, drammatico, mecha, fantascienza, soprannaturale
Rating: consigliato ad un pubblico adulto
Numero episodi: 3 film d’animazione
Durata: ogni movie dura 2 ore e 15 minuti
Anno di uscita in Giappone: 2017 – 2018
Tratto: i movie sono una rivisitazione delle due serie tv “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion“.

Director: Goro Taniguchi
Series composition: Goro Taniguchi e Ichiro Okochi
Original Character Design: Clamp
Character Design: Takahiro Kimura
Mecha design: Akira Yasuda, Eiji Nakata, Junichi Akutsu e Kenji Teraoka
Musiche: Hitomi Kuroishi e Kotaro Nakagawa
Studios: Sunrise

In Italia: inedito
Reperibilità: tradotti, sottotitolati, amatorialmente in italiano dal fansub SubZero.

Sigle:

Trailer originale

TRAMA

Creati dallo staff che ha firmato, quasi dieci anni prima, le serie tv; i 3 movie di Code Geass riprendono la stessa trama.
Anche se ci sono dei piccoli cambiamenti: come il taglio di eventi secondari (soprattutto riguardanti la scuola), e una rivisitazione di alcuni elementi chiave, soprattutto nel terzo film.

IMMAGINI clicca per ingrandire

OPERE RELATIVE

Anime, Serie tv
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – opera capostipite
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2

Anime, Oav
Code Geass: Akito the Exiled
– Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Nunnally in Wonderland

Anime, Film d’animazione
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Movie – serie di 3 film d’animazione
– Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch

Manga
tutti usciti dopo le serie tv
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
– Code Geass – Suzaku of the Counterattack
– Code Geass – Nightmare of Nunnally
– Code Geass: Renya of Darkness
– Code Geass: Nunnally in Wonderland
– Code Geass – Oz The Reflection

LINK inerenti alla serie

Materiale su “Code Geass” presente sul sito:

Altre opere di Goro Taniguchi presenti sul sito:

RECENSIONI

Ti potrebbe interessare...

anime – CODE GEASS: LELOUCH OF THE REBELLION (Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch) – di Goro Taniguchi anime – CODE GEASS: AKITO THE EXILED (Code Geass: Boukoku no Akito) – di Kazuki Akane anime – EVANGELION: 2.22 – YOU CAN (NOT) ADVANCE – di Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki, Masayuki anime – EVANGELION: 3.33 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO – di Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki, Masayuki

Lascia una recensione

Please Login to comment

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

  Subscribe  
Notificami

Utilizzando il sito, accetti l'utilizzo dei cookie da parte nostra. Clicca prima su "maggiori informazioni" e poi su "Accetto" se desideri continuare MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI

Questo sito utilizza i cookie per fornire la migliore esperienza di navigazione possibile. Continuando a utilizzare questo sito senza modificare le impostazioni dei cookie o cliccando su "Accetta" permetti il loro utilizzo. Per informazioni vedi Privacy Policy

Chiudi