anime – CODE GEASS: HANGYAKU NO LELOUCH (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Movie) – di Goro Taniguchi
SCHEDA
Titoli originali:
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch I – Koudou – (コードギアス 反逆のルルーシュⅠ 興道)
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch II – Handou – (コードギアス 反逆のルルーシュⅡ 叛道)
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch III – Oudou – (コードギアス 反逆のルルーシュⅢ 皇道)
Titoli internazionali:
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification
Genere: film d’animazione – azione, drammatico, mecha, fantascienza, soprannaturale
Rating: consigliato ad un pubblico adulto
Numero episodi: 3 film d’animazione
Durata: ogni movie dura 2 ore e 15 minuti
Anno di uscita in Giappone: 2017 – 2018
Tratto: i movie sono una rivisitazione delle due serie tv “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion“.
Director: Goro Taniguchi
Series composition: Goro Taniguchi e Ichiro Okochi
Original Character Design: Clamp
Character Design: Takahiro Kimura
Mecha design: Akira Yasuda, Eiji Nakata, Junichi Akutsu e Kenji Teraoka
Musiche: Hitomi Kuroishi e Kotaro Nakagawa
Studios: Sunrise
In Italia: inedito
Reperibilità: tradotti, sottotitolati, amatorialmente in italiano dal fansub SubZero.
Sigle:
TRAMA
Creati dallo staff che ha firmato, quasi dieci anni prima, le serie tv; i 3 movie di Code Geass riprendono la stessa trama.
Anche se ci sono dei piccoli cambiamenti: come il taglio di eventi secondari (soprattutto riguardanti la scuola), e una rivisitazione di alcuni elementi chiave, soprattutto nel terzo film.
OPERE RELATIVE
Anime, Serie tv
– Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – opera capostipite
– Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2
Anime, Oav
– Code Geass: Akito the Exiled
– Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Nunnally in Wonderland
Anime, Film d’animazione
– Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Movie – serie di 3 film d’animazione
– Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch
Manga
tutti usciti dopo le serie tv
– Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
– Code Geass – Suzaku of the Counterattack
– Code Geass – Nightmare of Nunnally
– Code Geass: Renya of Darkness
– Code Geass: Nunnally in Wonderland
– Code Geass – Oz The Reflection
RECENSIONI
