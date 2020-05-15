anime – CODE GEASS: HANGYAKU NO LELOUCH (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Movie) – di Goro Taniguchi

A cura di Marichan

SCHEDA

Titoli originali:

Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch I – Koudou – (コードギアス 反逆のルルーシュⅠ 興道)

Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch II – Handou – (コードギアス 反逆のルルーシュⅡ 叛道)

Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch III – Oudou – (コードギアス 反逆のルルーシュⅢ 皇道)

Titoli internazionali:

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification

Genere: film d’animazione – azione, drammatico, mecha, fantascienza, soprannaturale

Rating: consigliato ad un pubblico adulto

Numero episodi: 3 film d’animazione

Durata: ogni movie dura 2 ore e 15 minuti

Anno di uscita in Giappone: 2017 – 2018

Tratto: i movie sono una rivisitazione delle due serie tv “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion“.

Director: Goro Taniguchi

Series composition: Goro Taniguchi e Ichiro Okochi

Original Character Design: Clamp

Character Design: Takahiro Kimura

Mecha design: Akira Yasuda, Eiji Nakata, Junichi Akutsu e Kenji Teraoka

Musiche: Hitomi Kuroishi e Kotaro Nakagawa

Studios: Sunrise

In Italia: inedito

Reperibilità: tradotti, sottotitolati, amatorialmente in italiano dal fansub SubZero.

Sigle:

TRAMA

Creati dallo staff che ha firmato, quasi dieci anni prima, le serie tv; i 3 movie di Code Geass riprendono la stessa trama.

Anche se ci sono dei piccoli cambiamenti: come il taglio di eventi secondari (soprattutto riguardanti la scuola), e una rivisitazione di alcuni elementi chiave, soprattutto nel terzo film.

OPERE RELATIVE

Anime, Serie tv

– Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – opera capostipite

– Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2

Anime, Oav

– Code Geass: Akito the Exiled

– Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Nunnally in Wonderland

Anime, Film d’animazione

– Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Movie – serie di 3 film d’animazione

– Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch

Manga

tutti usciti dopo le serie tv

– Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

– Code Geass – Suzaku of the Counterattack

– Code Geass – Nightmare of Nunnally

– Code Geass: Renya of Darkness

– Code Geass: Nunnally in Wonderland

– Code Geass – Oz The Reflection

