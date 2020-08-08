testi sigle ost – BANANA FISH

“kakatte koi yo” to sakendatteSou omotte inai toki mo atte shimaun desho

Kotae wo mitsuketain janakute

Omae to tabi wo shitakatta dake na no kamo

Omoiegaitemo darkness falls in time

Fukai oku ga aru streets aligned

Dou yatte koko ni kita no kamo wasurete shimatta

Mitsukatte nakushite

Wakaranai mama de

Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart

Okotte waratte naite nante shimattatte

Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart

Fate somehow brings me hope inside

Fate somehow gives me the reason

Damned to live this fate alone

Feel so far away from home

Mitsukatte nakushite

Wakaranai mama de

Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart

Okotte waratte naite nante shimattatte

Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart

Fate somehow brings me hope

Omoiegaitemo darkness falls in time

Fukai oku ga aru streets aligned

Dou yatte koko ni kita no kamo wasurete shimatta

Mitsukatte nakushite

Wakaranai mama de

Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart

Okotte waratte naite nante shimattatte

Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart