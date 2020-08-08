testi sigle ost – BANANA FISH

* SIGLE

serie tv – “Banana Fish”

Opening

  1. Bulletfound & lost” by Survive Said The Prophet (eps 1-13)
  2. FREEDOM” by BLUE ENCOUNT (eps 14-24)

Ending

  1. Prayer X” by King Gnu (eps 1-13)
  2. RED” by Survive Said The Prophet (eps 14-24)

* TESTI

-OPENING-

found & lost
1° sigla iniziale della serie tv (eps 1-13)
Interprete: Survive Said The Prophet
Versione: integrale.

Testo originaleTraduzione in italiano
“kakatte koi yo” to sakendatte
Sou omotte inai toki mo atte shimaun desho

Kotae wo mitsuketain janakute
Omae to tabi wo shitakatta dake na no kamo

Omoiegaitemo darkness falls in time
Fukai oku ga aru streets aligned
Dou yatte koko ni kita no kamo wasurete shimatta

Mitsukatte nakushite
Wakaranai mama de
Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart
Okotte waratte naite nante shimattatte
Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart

Fate somehow brings me hope inside
Fate somehow gives me the reason

Damned to live this fate alone
Feel so far away from home

Mitsukatte nakushite
Wakaranai mama de
Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart
Okotte waratte naite nante shimattatte
Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart

Fate somehow brings me hope

Omoiegaitemo darkness falls in time
Fukai oku ga aru streets aligned
Dou yatte koko ni kita no kamo wasurete shimatta

Mitsukatte nakushite
Wakaranai mama de
Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart
Okotte waratte naite nante shimattatte
Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart

(assente)

FREEDOM
2° sigla iniziale della serie tv (eps 14-24)
Interprete: BLUE ENCOUNT
Versione: integrale.

Testo originaleTraduzione in italiano
I’ve been ignoring everyone
I’ve been wandering around
I’ve been deceived everything. At that time.
Then you appeared in front of me
You ignited my pale heart
We’ve been looking for each other
From now on

Save you

Wow
Saigen nai gisei wo
Wow
Mourou to shita risou wo
Wow
Mou muda ni shinai you ni to
Kanashimi wo kirikizanda

Get away from me
Get away from dark nightmare
Just now. Chip at your heart
We just fight for freedom
Ubaiatte yogoshiatte
Soredemo mamoritakute
I will share your fate

Iki wo suru tabi hai ni tamatta
Ikiba no nai iradachi
Itomo tayasuku fumi ni jirareru
Doukei no hi wa moe tsuzuketeru

Wow
Kizen to shita honshou de
Wow
Madamada agakun da

Get away from me
Get away from dark nightmare
Just now. Chip at my heart
I hold tight your freedom
Shinogiatte motomeatte
Nuguenai ureitachi to aragau

Hitori janai. to kizuketa boku no “kinou” mo
Kizu darake demo tachiagatta kimi no “kyou” mo
Ikitakutemo ikirenakatta dareka no “asu” mo
Nido to hanasanai you ni arukou

Wow
Saigen nai gisei wo
Mourou to shita risou wo
Mou muda ni shinai you ni to
Kanashimi wo kirikizanda

Get away from me
Get away from dark nightmare
Just now. Chip at your heart
We just fight for freedom
Ubaiatte yogoshiatte
Soredemo mamoritakute
Get away from me
Get away from dark nightmare
Yeah
We don’t want to go through that again
Toki wa michita hajimari no kane ga naru

(assente)

-ENDING-

Prayer X
1° sigla finale della serie tv (eps 1-13)
Interprete: King Gnu
Versione: integrale.

Testo originaleTraduzione in italiano
Afuredashita namida no yō ni
Hitotoki no kirameku inochi nara ba
Deai to wakare o kurikaesu
Hibi no naka de
Ittai zentai nani o shinjire baī

Umareochita sono toki ni wa nakiwameite ita
Ubawarenai yō ni kutabaranai yō ni
Ikiru no ga sei ippai de
Mune ni sasatta naifu o nukezu ni iru no
Nuita sono shunkan himatsu o agete
Namida ga fukidasudeshō

Afuredashita namida no yō ni
Hitotoki no kirameku inochi nara ba
Deai to wakare o kurikaesu
Hibi no naka de
Ittai zentai nani o shinjire baī

Kuttaku no nai egao no ura kakushite ita
Ikiru tame no uso ga
Mohaya hontō ka uso ka wakaranakute

Jibun no i basho de sae mo miushinatteru no
Hikari ni nomarete hikari ni akogarete
Kyō mo sora o nagameru no deshō

Kono jinsei ni imi ga aru no nara
Oshiete yomo no hakanai hibi no naka de
Itami ya kanashimi sae nomihoshita
Ima boku-ra wa
Ittai zentai nan o shinjire ba ī

Afuredashita namida no yō ni
Hitotoki no kirameku inochi nara ba
Deai to wakare o kurikaesu hibi no naka de
Ittai zentai nan o shinjire ba ī

(assente)

RED
2° sigla finale della serie tv
Interprete: Survive Said The Prophet
Versione: integrale.

Testo originaleTraduzione in italiano
In spite of how the world decides to see my life
Would I still have a chance for us to say goodbye?
Over and over again
If I decide to burn instead of fading out
I still would like a chance for us to say goodbye
Over and over again

If we can be found, we sure can get lost
Through all the madness of falling in love
If we’re truly lost, I don’t want to be found
Here dying alone

The stain of RED that colors the pavement
Painted with blood of somebody you love
Is this the sacrifice for the broken
Losing the purest of what’s in your heart

In spite of how the world decides to see my life
Would I still have a chance for us to say goodbye?
Over and over again
If I decide to burn instead of fading out
I still would like a chance for us to say goodbye
Over and over again

The stain of RED that colors the pavement
Painted with blood of somebody you love
Is this the sacrifice for the broken
Losing the purest of what’s in your heart

(Too close but far enough for me to see)
(The vision of my eyes was found by no one, only me)
(I’ll keep my eyes shut, pull the trigger)
(Forget to pray before we say goodnight)

The stain of RED that colors the pavement
Painted with blood of somebody you love
Is this the sacrifice for the broken
Losing the purest of what’s in your heart

The stain of RED that colors the pavement
Painted with blood of somebody you love
Is this the sacrifice for the broken
Losing the purest of what’s in your heart

(The stain of RED)
(The stain of RED)
(The stain of RED)
(The stain of RED)

(assente)

