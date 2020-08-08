testi sigle ost – BANANA FISH
* SIGLE
serie tv – “Banana Fish”
Opening
- “Bulletfound & lost” by Survive Said The Prophet (eps 1-13)
- “FREEDOM” by BLUE ENCOUNT (eps 14-24)
Ending
* TESTI
-OPENING-
found & lost
1° sigla iniziale della serie tv (eps 1-13)
Interprete: Survive Said The Prophet
Versione: integrale.
Sou omotte inai toki mo atte shimaun desho
Kotae wo mitsuketain janakute
Omae to tabi wo shitakatta dake na no kamo
Omoiegaitemo darkness falls in time
Fukai oku ga aru streets aligned
Dou yatte koko ni kita no kamo wasurete shimatta
Mitsukatte nakushite
Wakaranai mama de
Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart
Okotte waratte naite nante shimattatte
Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart
Fate somehow brings me hope inside
Fate somehow gives me the reason
Damned to live this fate alone
Feel so far away from home
Mitsukatte nakushite
Wakaranai mama de
Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart
Okotte waratte naite nante shimattatte
Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart
Fate somehow brings me hope
Omoiegaitemo darkness falls in time
Fukai oku ga aru streets aligned
Dou yatte koko ni kita no kamo wasurete shimatta
Mitsukatte nakushite
Wakaranai mama de
Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart
Okotte waratte naite nante shimattatte
Fate somehow brings me hope inside my heart
FREEDOM
2° sigla iniziale della serie tv (eps 14-24)
Interprete: BLUE ENCOUNT
Versione: integrale.
I’ve been wandering around
I’ve been deceived everything. At that time.
Then you appeared in front of me
You ignited my pale heart
We’ve been looking for each other
From now on
Save you
Wow
Saigen nai gisei wo
Wow
Mourou to shita risou wo
Wow
Mou muda ni shinai you ni to
Kanashimi wo kirikizanda
Get away from me
Get away from dark nightmare
Just now. Chip at your heart
We just fight for freedom
Ubaiatte yogoshiatte
Soredemo mamoritakute
I will share your fate
Iki wo suru tabi hai ni tamatta
Ikiba no nai iradachi
Itomo tayasuku fumi ni jirareru
Doukei no hi wa moe tsuzuketeru
Wow
Kizen to shita honshou de
Wow
Madamada agakun da
Get away from me
Get away from dark nightmare
Just now. Chip at my heart
I hold tight your freedom
Shinogiatte motomeatte
Nuguenai ureitachi to aragau
Hitori janai. to kizuketa boku no “kinou” mo
Kizu darake demo tachiagatta kimi no “kyou” mo
Ikitakutemo ikirenakatta dareka no “asu” mo
Nido to hanasanai you ni arukou
Wow
Saigen nai gisei wo
Mourou to shita risou wo
Mou muda ni shinai you ni to
Kanashimi wo kirikizanda
Get away from me
Get away from dark nightmare
Just now. Chip at your heart
We just fight for freedom
Ubaiatte yogoshiatte
Soredemo mamoritakute
Get away from me
Get away from dark nightmare
Yeah
We don’t want to go through that again
Toki wa michita hajimari no kane ga naru
-ENDING-
Prayer X
1° sigla finale della serie tv (eps 1-13)
Interprete: King Gnu
Versione: integrale.
Hitotoki no kirameku inochi nara ba
Deai to wakare o kurikaesu
Hibi no naka de
Ittai zentai nani o shinjire baī
Umareochita sono toki ni wa nakiwameite ita
Ubawarenai yō ni kutabaranai yō ni
Ikiru no ga sei ippai de
Mune ni sasatta naifu o nukezu ni iru no
Nuita sono shunkan himatsu o agete
Namida ga fukidasudeshō
Afuredashita namida no yō ni
Hitotoki no kirameku inochi nara ba
Deai to wakare o kurikaesu
Hibi no naka de
Ittai zentai nani o shinjire baī
Kuttaku no nai egao no ura kakushite ita
Ikiru tame no uso ga
Mohaya hontō ka uso ka wakaranakute
Jibun no i basho de sae mo miushinatteru no
Hikari ni nomarete hikari ni akogarete
Kyō mo sora o nagameru no deshō
Kono jinsei ni imi ga aru no nara
Oshiete yomo no hakanai hibi no naka de
Itami ya kanashimi sae nomihoshita
Ima boku-ra wa
Ittai zentai nan o shinjire ba ī
Afuredashita namida no yō ni
Hitotoki no kirameku inochi nara ba
Deai to wakare o kurikaesu hibi no naka de
Ittai zentai nan o shinjire ba ī
RED
2° sigla finale della serie tv
Interprete: Survive Said The Prophet
Versione: integrale.
Would I still have a chance for us to say goodbye?
Over and over again
If I decide to burn instead of fading out
I still would like a chance for us to say goodbye
Over and over again
If we can be found, we sure can get lost
Through all the madness of falling in love
If we’re truly lost, I don’t want to be found
Here dying alone
The stain of RED that colors the pavement
Painted with blood of somebody you love
Is this the sacrifice for the broken
Losing the purest of what’s in your heart
In spite of how the world decides to see my life
Would I still have a chance for us to say goodbye?
Over and over again
If I decide to burn instead of fading out
I still would like a chance for us to say goodbye
Over and over again
The stain of RED that colors the pavement
Painted with blood of somebody you love
Is this the sacrifice for the broken
Losing the purest of what’s in your heart
(Too close but far enough for me to see)
(The vision of my eyes was found by no one, only me)
(I’ll keep my eyes shut, pull the trigger)
(Forget to pray before we say goodnight)
The stain of RED that colors the pavement
Painted with blood of somebody you love
Is this the sacrifice for the broken
Losing the purest of what’s in your heart
The stain of RED that colors the pavement
Painted with blood of somebody you love
Is this the sacrifice for the broken
Losing the purest of what’s in your heart
(The stain of RED)
(The stain of RED)
(The stain of RED)
(The stain of RED)