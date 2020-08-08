testi sigle ost – VINLAND SAGA

Mezashiaruita yozora no mukō de waTada ichi wa no karasu gaSekasu yō ni sakenda

Tōku mukashi no kioku de wa tada no

Dokuro no kage ga waratta

Kao mite sō waratta

Oh, oh oh oh

So I just bleed and feel the blood I have inside me

Holding to the creed and blade to slay thee

Carry on the oath until my last scene

Higher than the sky and deeper than the sea

Keep your precious justice to yourself bud

Use it till they’re torn become a pile of mud

I don’t need their choice or voice to judge me

The one and only way I had and always seek

Anyone, everyone, I will crush ‘em all

Enemies let ‘em see now I see you fall

Kings and Gods, change the odds

I’m the one who makes my final call

Kizu mo kako mo kodoku sae mo

Nigiri tsubushi tada aragau

Keep your crown I’ll take you down

I’m the one who makes my final call

Iki o koroshitadoritsuita no wa

Hate no nai naraku no rasen ka

Doko made tsuzuku no ka

So it goes on and on not knowing when it went wrong

Like the sand in hand you cannot hold long

Carry on the oath until your last scene

Standing on your own know your enemy

Keep your precious justice to yourself bud

Use it till they’re torn become a pile of mud

I don’t need their choice or voice to judge me

The one and only way I had and always seek

Anyone, everyone, I will crush ‘em all

Enemies let ‘em see now I see you fall

Kings and Gods, change the odds

I’m the one who makes my final call

Kaze mo yuki mo unmei sae mo

Hineri tsubushi tada aragau

Keep your crown, I’ll take you down

I’m the one who makes my final call

So I don’t need it anymore

I don’t need it anymore

Why don’t need it anymore

Why don’t need it anymore

Bōkyaku to tsuioku o tada kurikaeshi

Oboroge ni omoidasu n da

Ano hi no yume o

Your eyes were always telling the answer

What I should be what tomorrow could be

And what it all means

Anyone, everyone, I will crush ‘em all

Enemies let ‘em see now I see you fall

Kings and Gods, I’ll change the odds

I’m the one who makes my final call

Kizu mo kako mo kodoku sae mo

Nigiri tsubushi tada aragau

Keep your crown, I’ll take you down

I’m the one who makes my final call

Anyone, everyone

Enemies let them see

Kings and Gods, I’ll change the odds

I’m the one who makes my final call

So I don’t need it anymore

I don’t need it anymore