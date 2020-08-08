testi sigle ost – VINLAND SAGA
* SIGLE
serie tv – “Vinland Saga”
Opening
Ending
* TESTI
-OPENING-
MUKANJYO
1° sigla iniziale della serie tv (eps 1-12)
Interprete: Survive Said The Prophet
Versione: integrale.
Dog eat dog world tada to iikikase
What went wrong?
Survival of the fittest jakuniku kyoushoku
If it’s the world that our wisdom will lead
Well tell me what went wrong
I’ve paid my dues
I’ve sold my soul
So tell me what is left for me
When I’ve given up everything?
Nee, dou egaitetan darou?
Dono keshiki o mitemo
Nani mo kanji nakunatta yo
Nee, kangae nao shitemo
Ano keshiki o motomete ita
Boku wa mukanjou na no?
Tsuyoi to iwareru mono ni wa
Sekinin to iu na no kusari o tsuke
What went wrong?
Yowai to iwaretakita hitotachi wa
Tada fumitsu busarete iku yo no naka
What went wrong?
We’ve paid our dues
We’ve sold our souls
So tell me what is left for us
When we’ve given up everything?
Nee, dou egaitetan darou?
Dono keshiki o mitemo
Nani mo kanji nakunatta yo
Nee, kangae nao shitemo
Ano keshiki o motomete ita
Boku wa mukanjou na no?
Shinjitsu no mienai sekai
Moraru mo seigi mo kuso kurae da
Tadashii yatsura ga itemo
Tada hitori ga kowashite shimau
Zen to aku no baransu o tamochi
Korosu ka korosareru kana
Chippoke na sekai na no ka yo?
Oi, dareka kotaete mite kure yo?
Nee, dou egaitetan darou?
Dono keshiki o mitemo
Nani mo kanji nakunatta yo
Nee, kangae nao shitemo
Ano keshiki o motomete ita
Boku wa mukanjou na no?
Nee, dou egaitetan darou?
Ano keshiki o mitemo
Nani mo kanji nakunatta yo
Ano keshiki o motomete ita
Boku wa mukanjou na no?
Dark Crow
2° sigla iniziale della serie tv (eps 13-24)
Interprete: MAN WITH A MISSION
Versione: integrale.
Tada ichi wa no karasu ga
Sekasu yō ni sakenda
Tōku mukashi no kioku de wa tada no
Dokuro no kage ga waratta
Kao mite sō waratta
Oh, oh oh oh
So I just bleed and feel the blood I have inside me
Holding to the creed and blade to slay thee
Carry on the oath until my last scene
Higher than the sky and deeper than the sea
Keep your precious justice to yourself bud
Use it till they’re torn become a pile of mud
I don’t need their choice or voice to judge me
The one and only way I had and always seek
Anyone, everyone, I will crush ‘em all
Enemies let ‘em see now I see you fall
Kings and Gods, change the odds
I’m the one who makes my final call
Kizu mo kako mo kodoku sae mo
Nigiri tsubushi tada aragau
Keep your crown I’ll take you down
I’m the one who makes my final call
Iki o koroshitadoritsuita no wa
Hate no nai naraku no rasen ka
Doko made tsuzuku no ka
So it goes on and on not knowing when it went wrong
Like the sand in hand you cannot hold long
Carry on the oath until your last scene
Standing on your own know your enemy
Keep your precious justice to yourself bud
Use it till they’re torn become a pile of mud
I don’t need their choice or voice to judge me
The one and only way I had and always seek
Anyone, everyone, I will crush ‘em all
Enemies let ‘em see now I see you fall
Kings and Gods, change the odds
I’m the one who makes my final call
Kaze mo yuki mo unmei sae mo
Hineri tsubushi tada aragau
Keep your crown, I’ll take you down
I’m the one who makes my final call
So I don’t need it anymore
I don’t need it anymore
Why don’t need it anymore
Why don’t need it anymore
Bōkyaku to tsuioku o tada kurikaeshi
Oboroge ni omoidasu n da
Ano hi no yume o
Your eyes were always telling the answer
What I should be what tomorrow could be
And what it all means
Anyone, everyone, I will crush ‘em all
Enemies let ‘em see now I see you fall
Kings and Gods, I’ll change the odds
I’m the one who makes my final call
Kizu mo kako mo kodoku sae mo
Nigiri tsubushi tada aragau
Keep your crown, I’ll take you down
I’m the one who makes my final call
Anyone, everyone
Enemies let them see
Kings and Gods, I’ll change the odds
I’m the one who makes my final call
So I don’t need it anymore
I don’t need it anymore
-ENDING-
Torches
1° sigla finale della serie tv (eps 1-12)
Interprete: Aimer
Versione: integrale.
Like a little flower blooming in the home
Tsuyoku tashika na ishi o kakage
Toki ni yasashiku areba ii
A misty moon
I’m missing you
Nijimu keshiki ni hiza o daki
Mune o haseru toki
Listen to me
Cleave your way again
Chikai no hibi ga saigo ni hanatsu mirai
Yuganda sora ni egaita te no hira tachi ga hou o nurasu
You’re not alone
Ima tomoshibi o dake
Sono yami ni muke
It’s just like a lighthouse in your hands
Like a little flag flapping in the sand
Fui ni nakushita imi ni obie
Michi o ayamaru koto wa nai
A floating moon
You still croon?
Yureru namima ni me o korashi
Kaji o tomeru toki
Listen to me
Sail away again, again
Mikai no umi ni kairo o terasu negai
Tsunaida koe wa kotae no nai sekai e to ho o nurasu
You’re not alone
Tada aranami o yuke
Sono yami o nuke
Kagayaki wo mase
Fuki areru kaze ga orinasu ama oto wa
Haruka tooku mieta daichi no uta ni naru
Kogane iro ni kagayaku mabuta no keshiki to
Yagate kuru shukufuku no hibi no tame
Kizutsukazu ni susumu dake no michi nado naku
Kizutsuku tame dake ni umareta mono mo nai
Do good to be good (x2)
You’re not alone
Aranami o yuke
Sono yami o nuke
Tada mae o muke
Drown
2° sigla finale della serie tv (eps 13-24)
Interprete: milet
Versione: integrale.
oto mo nai kaze ni tadayou bones
togirete kienai koe no hou
nanimo shiranai mama modorenai deshou
onaji iro no me ni utsuru
chigau iro no iku wo haku
You’re gonna make me go
You’re gonna make me drown
ushinau mono wa mou nanimo nai
You’re gonna make me go
You’re gonna make me drown
No, I don’t want it
But I know no one’s there
hazama wo tadotte
Feeling like I’m living in your shadow
asai kizu ni shimitsuita sorrow
furiorosenai sabita naifu
daremo shiranai kimi ga soko ni ita n deshou
dakishimete ageru yo
sono iki wo sutte oyogu
You’re gonna make me go
You’re gonna make me drown
ashiba mo nai kotae mae e mukau
You’re gonna make me go
You’re gonna make me drown
No, I don’t want it
But I know no one’s there
I know no one’s there
I’ll stay, I’ll stay
I know no one’s there
You’re gonna make me go
You’re gonna make me drown
ushinau mono wa mou nanimo nai
You’re gonna make me go
You’re gonna make me drown
No, I don’t want it
Don’t let me go (Don’t let me go)
You’re gonna make me drown (Don’t let me go)
ashiba mo nai kotae mae e mukau
You’re gonna make me go
You’re gonna make me drown
No, I don’t want it
But I know no one’s there
I know no one’s there
I will stay right here
hazama wo tadotte