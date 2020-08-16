testi sigle ost – CAROLE & TUESDAY
Materiale inviato da: Hiei
* SIGLE
serie tv – “Carole & Tuesday”
Opening Theme:
- “Kiss Me” by Carole & Tuesday (Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann) – (eps 2-12)
- “Polly Jean” by Carole & Tuesday (Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann) – (eps 13-24)
Ending Theme:
- “Hold Me Now” by Carole & Tuesday (Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann) – (eps 2-12)
- “Not Afraid” by Alisa – (eps 13-24)
Insert song:
- “After the Fire” by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann feat. Lauren Dyson (ep 22)
- “All I See” by Marker Starling (ep 15)
- “All I Want” by Alisa (ep 10)
- “Army of Two” by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (eps 13-15)
- “Beautiful Breakdown” by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (ep 20)
- “Breathe Again” by Alisa (ep 13)
- “Bulldog Anthem” by Kazuma Kudo (ep 8)
- “Crash the Server” by Denzel Curry (ep 20)
- “Dance Tonight” by J R Price (ep 8)
- “Day by Day” by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (ep 16)
- “Galactic Mermaid” by Yūri Kuriyama (ep 9)
- “Give You the World C&T ver.” by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (ep 16)
- “Give You the World” by Jessica Karpov (ep 16)
- “Gravity Bounce” by Madison McFerrin (ep 10)
- “La Ballade” by Maika Loubté (ep 9)
- “Lay it All On Me” by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (ep 21)
- “Light a Fire” by Alisa (ep 12)
- “LIGHTS GO OUT” by Alisa (ep 19)
- “Lonestar Jazz” by Denzel Curry (ep 21)
- “Lost My Way” by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (ep 11)
- “Love Yourself” by J R Price (eps 10-11)
- “Message in the Wind” by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (ep 19)
- “Milky Way” by Madison McFerrin (ep 9)
- “Miserere Mei, Deus” by Marker Starling (ep 15)
- “Move Mountains” by Alisa (ep 5, ep 9)
- “Never Die” by Singman (ep 8)
- “Round and Laundry” by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (ep 3)
- “Someday I’ll Find My Way Home” by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (ep 5)
- “The Lonliest Girl” by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (eps 1-2, ep 12)
- “The Tower” by Alisa (ep 23)
- “Threads” by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (ep 18) e by Eirik Glambek Bøe (ep 12)
- “Unbreakable” by Lauren Dyson (ep 6)
- “Unrequited Love” by Thundercat (ep 6)
- “Whispering My Love” by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (ep 8)
* TESTI
-OPENING-
Kiss Me
1° sigla iniziale della serie tv (eps 2-12)
Interprete: Carole & Tuesday (Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann)
Versione: integrale.
That’s just not me
I’m writing a journal
To keep my feelings hiding
Across the bridge what will I see
I wanna see it
Dreaming my dreams
Miracles, beautiful
Here we go all the way
Running from my life ends now
Use to keep holding back my thoughts
Would be wrong if you’re gone
Found my way through the stars
If I could reach to your heart
Money still can’t buy me love
But there’s still life when there’s
Hope around
Like a rainbow in the clouds
A gift from above
Kiss me before sunrise
Or I’m leaving you tonight
My love found a place
To stay and rest like bed
Always and forever
Meant to be together
If we could change this world today with you
If I was born to make you happy
I’ll be ready
No matter how you feel
I’ll always be your buddy
I found your way, a light was shining
Angel smiling
Dreaming your dreams
Miracles, beautiful
Here we go all the way
Yes this is where I belong
Fixing everything that is wrong
No looking back and stay strong
Climbing up that big wall
Don’t be afraid you won’t fall
Here’s a friend you’re not alone
Let’s make a wish and pass it around
Like the sun in the sky
A kind of love
Kiss me before sunrise
Or I’m leaving you tonight
My love found a place
To stay and rest like bed
Always and forever
Meant to be together
If we could change this world
Today with you
A humming melody
Woke up the soul in me
I didn’t wanna stay in this world
No not anymore
Don’t make me say that I don’t love you
Now I know the reason here
Kiss me before sunrise
Or I’m leaving you tonight
My love found a place
To stay and rest like bed
Always and forever
Meant to be together
If we could change this world
Kiss me before sunrise
Or I’m leaving you tonight
My love found a place
To stay and rest like bed
Always and forever
Meant to be together
If we could change this world
Today with you
Polly Jean
2° sigla iniziale della serie tv (eps 13-24)
Interprete: Carole & Tuesday (Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann)
Versione: integrale.
We’ve never been where we’re going
We’re always here in between
The shadows and flare fluttering
In between
Like sunshine trickling through the leaves
I want to feel something real
Like rivers overflowing
I want to be set free
Now everything is polythene
A world in which nothing’s real
I don’t know where we’re going
Now won’t you come find me?
Though I try, and I try, and I try and I try
Can never shake off this feeling
Don’t know why, don’t know why, don’t know why
Don’t know why, why we hide (We) from you (Hide)
Polly Jean, like sad mascara
We’re running, swipe your tears
Never seen, I wanna find you
Seventeen, where’ve you been?
The city lights that never sleep (Whispers)
They talk to me in my dreams
Like wires crossing over (Closer)
They’re telling me something
Now everything is bittersweet (Taste it)
Like lemons and tangerines
I don’t know how to tell you
The feeling’s inside me
Though I try, and I try, and I try and I try
I never find any answer
Don’t know why, don’t know why, don’t know why
Don’t know why, what’s inside out, not outside
I’ll need you to notice me (Send out a sign)
To let me know that you need me too (And intertwine)
Like tips of branches that overlap (They touch and sway)
If we’re together, we’ll weather this weather away
Polly Jean
We’ve never been where we’re going
We’re always here in between
The shadows and flare, seventeen
-ENDING-
Hold Me Now
1° sigla finale della serie tv (eps 2-12)
Interprete: Carole & Tuesday (Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann)
Versione: integrale.
I’m finally fulfilled
This is what my heart’s been waiting for
Hold me now
I’m finally fulfilled
Pick me up to dance
And just pick me up again cause I
I didn’t know what to do
I thought the feeling never ended
Then someone came around like you
You picked my heart right up and mended
Hold Me Now (My life is)
I’m finally fulfilled (finally fulfilled)
This is what my heart’s been waiting for
(This is what my heart’s been waiting for)
Hold Me Now (My life is)
I’m finally fulfilled (finally fulfilled)
Pick me up to dance and just pick me up again
Cause I I’m never looking back again
Those times are gone, we’ll stop pretending
I think I found a loving friend
There’s nothing wrong with happy endings
Hold Me Now (My life is)
I’m finally fulfilled (finally fulfilled)
This is what my heart’s been waiting for
(This is what my heart’s been waiting for)
Hold Me Now (My life is)
I’m finally fulfilled (finally fulfilled)
Pick me up to dance and just pick me up again cause I
Hold me now
Hold me now
Hold me now
Hold me now
Hold Me Now (My life is)
I’m finally fulfilled (finally fulfilled)
This is what my heart’s been waiting for
(This is what my heart’s been waiting for)
Hold Me Now (My life is)
I’m finally fulfilled (finally fulfilled)
And just pick me up again cause I
Hold me now
Hold me now
Hold me now
Hold me now
Hold me now
Not Afraid
2° sigla finale della serie tv (eps 13-24)
Interprete: Alisa
Versione: integrale.
Took a little time to see it clearly
Clearly you are not my pot of gold
Everything was cold without you in me
But I’m not afraid of love, no more
I know it’s dangerous for sure
But somehow I’m craving love, once more
So I guess it means I’m finally moving on
I’m moving on
Moving on
I’m moving on
On
Moving on
Yeah
I was down not too long ago
Took a little time to see it clearly
Clearly you are not my pot of gold
Everything was cold without you in me
I’m not afraid of love, no more
I know it’s dangerous for sure
But somehow I’m craving love, once more
So I guess it means I’m finally moving on
It don’t get better
Don’t get better
Oh nah it don’t get better
Don’t get better
It don’t it don’t get better
Don’t get better
It will get better with time
As long as I know that you aren’t mine
I’m not afraid of love, no more
I know it’s dangerous for sure
But somehow I’m craving love, once more
So I guess it means I’m finally moving on
I’m not afraid of love, no more
I know it’s dangerous for sure
But somehow I’m craving love, once more
So I guess it means I’m finally moving on
I’m moving on
Moving on
Moving on
Moving on