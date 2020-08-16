testi sigle ost – CAROLE & TUESDAY

It’s hard to be a normal personThat’s just not meI’m writing a journalTo keep my feelings hidingAcross the bridge what will I seeI wanna see itDreaming my dreamsMiracles, beautifulHere we go all the way

Running from my life ends now

Use to keep holding back my thoughts

Would be wrong if you’re gone

Found my way through the stars

If I could reach to your heart

Money still can’t buy me love

But there’s still life when there’s

Hope around

Like a rainbow in the clouds

A gift from above

Kiss me before sunrise

Or I’m leaving you tonight

My love found a place

To stay and rest like bed

Always and forever

Meant to be together

If we could change this world today with you

If I was born to make you happy

I’ll be ready

No matter how you feel

I’ll always be your buddy

I found your way, a light was shining

Angel smiling

Dreaming your dreams

Miracles, beautiful

Here we go all the way

Yes this is where I belong

Fixing everything that is wrong

No looking back and stay strong

Climbing up that big wall

Don’t be afraid you won’t fall

Here’s a friend you’re not alone

Let’s make a wish and pass it around

Like the sun in the sky

A kind of love

Kiss me before sunrise

Or I’m leaving you tonight

My love found a place

To stay and rest like bed

Always and forever

Meant to be together

If we could change this world

Today with you

A humming melody

Woke up the soul in me

I didn’t wanna stay in this world

No not anymore

Don’t make me say that I don’t love you

Now I know the reason here

Kiss me before sunrise

Or I’m leaving you tonight

My love found a place

To stay and rest like bed

Always and forever

Meant to be together

If we could change this world

Kiss me before sunrise

Or I’m leaving you tonight

My love found a place

To stay and rest like bed

Always and forever

Meant to be together

If we could change this world

Today with you