testi sigle ost – GOBLIN SLAYER

Chained onto meMy adolescent dreamsPulling, dragged me deepAll my body exposedMarked up by your shadows

Tighten up, numb your senses, no fairness is needed for pigs

Laughters above, playful smiles, die gets rolled

Bathe in sorrow

My tomorrow is built upon your flesh

Slay the last of your kind to reclaim what’s rightfully mine

Each time we’ll enter, first time to make this, final dungeon munen na mirai no

I have a reason, don’t part the rivers, surround them, off with their heads

Christen my motive, first time to notice, final dungeon murete mayou

I hide among you, facing my fire at night I’m dreaming, ah

I still dream of you

Will you be disappointed that I’m not who I used to be

Will you hold me tightly

Piece by piece the tables turn and turn again

In this eternal game

Biscuits with clotted cream and milk tea

Time to roll your D20

Gods nor demons ready to admit defeat

Eat up, grind your teeth, they’re not that much smarter than us

Swallow your fate

Lubricate our blades with blood and tears

And your piercing screams are music to celebrate

Infiltrate penetrate, soon we’ll have you destroyed

