testi sigle ost – GOBLIN SLAYER
Materiale inviato da: Mari
* SIGLE
serie tv – “Goblin Slayer”
Opening
- “Rightfully” by Mili
Ending
- “Gin no Kisei” by Soraru
film d’animazione – “Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown”
Ending
- “Static” by Mili
* TESTI
-OPENING-
Rightfully
sigla iniziale della serie tv
Interprete: Mili
Versione: integrale.
My adolescent dreams
Pulling, dragged me deep
All my body exposed
Marked up by your shadows
Tighten up, numb your senses, no fairness is needed for pigs
Laughters above, playful smiles, die gets rolled
Bathe in sorrow
My tomorrow is built upon your flesh
Slay the last of your kind to reclaim what’s rightfully mine
Each time we’ll enter, first time to make this, final dungeon munen na mirai no
I have a reason, don’t part the rivers, surround them, off with their heads
Christen my motive, first time to notice, final dungeon murete mayou
I hide among you, facing my fire at night I’m dreaming, ah
I still dream of you
Will you be disappointed that I’m not who I used to be
Will you hold me tightly
Chained onto me
My adolescent dreams
Pulling, dragged me deep
All my body exposed
Marked up by your shadows
Piece by piece the tables turn and turn again
In this eternal game
Biscuits with clotted cream and milk tea
Time to roll your D20
Gods nor demons ready to admit defeat
Eat up, grind your teeth, they’re not that much smarter than us
Laughters above, playful smiles, die gets rolled
Swallow your fate
Lubricate our blades with blood and tears
And your piercing screams are music to celebrate
Infiltrate penetrate, soon we’ll have you destroyed
Back to the old days, slay the last of your kind to reclaim what’s rightfully mine
Each time we’ll enter, first time to make this, final dungeon munen na mirai no
I have a reason, don’t part the rivers, surround them, off with their heads
Christen my motive, first time to notice, final dungeon murete mayou
I hide among you, facing my fire at night I’m dreaming nagai yume no kotoha
-ENDING-
Gin no Kisei
sigla finale della serie tv
Interprete: Soraru
Versione: integrale.
Zankoku na hodo ni kimagure na sekai de
Kamisama ni ataerareta
Chippoke na kono te wo
Keiseki wa ushinawareta
Sono emi wo mamoru koto mo dekinakatta
Akogareta eiyuutan nado
Chisetsu na esoragoto datta
Inori wa wasureta kedamono yo
Kono inochi kareru made agaite yaru
Doushite Doushite Doushite
Kobiritsuite kiete kurenai
Harisakeru you na doukoku ga
Nee kaeshite kaeshite kaeshite
Okiwasurete kita yakusoku wo
Ubawareta ashita wo
Omochabako ni kakusareta kirei koto nado tada no garakuta de
Muryoku-sa ni tasogareta eien nante ari wa shinai tte wakatte ita
Inochi kareru made aragae mu jihi ni warau sekai ga kawaranai to shite mo
Furiageta yaiba ga kudakeru hi ga kite mo
Gin no chikai dake wa ubawasenai ubawase nado shinai
Ki takaki tamashī no hata fuminijirareyō to
Kono kokoro yogoreru koto nado ari wa shinai
Dō shite dō shite dō shite
Kobamō to mo hanarete kurenai yawarakaku nijimu manazashi ga
Aa donna ni kono ashi ga kizutsuite mo tomari wa shinai zetsubō no saki made
Togireteku ishiki no naka de
Miminari dake yamanai