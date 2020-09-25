testi sigle ost – GOBLIN SLAYER

Materiale inviato da: Mari

* SIGLE

serie tv – “Goblin Slayer”

Opening

Ending

film d’animazione – “Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown”

Ending

  • Static” by Mili

* TESTI

-OPENING-

Rightfully
sigla iniziale della serie tv
Interprete: Mili
Versione: integrale.

Testo originaleTraduzione in italiano
Chained onto me
My adolescent dreams
Pulling, dragged me deep
All my body exposed
Marked up by your shadows

Tighten up, numb your senses, no fairness is needed for pigs
Laughters above, playful smiles, die gets rolled

Bathe in sorrow
My tomorrow is built upon your flesh
Slay the last of your kind to reclaim what’s rightfully mine

Each time we’ll enter, first time to make this, final dungeon munen na mirai no
I have a reason, don’t part the rivers, surround them, off with their heads
Christen my motive, first time to notice, final dungeon murete mayou
I hide among you, facing my fire at night I’m dreaming, ah

I still dream of you
Will you be disappointed that I’m not who I used to be
Will you hold me tightly

Chained onto me
My adolescent dreams
Pulling, dragged me deep
All my body exposed
Marked up by your shadows

Piece by piece the tables turn and turn again
In this eternal game
Biscuits with clotted cream and milk tea
Time to roll your D20
Gods nor demons ready to admit defeat

Eat up, grind your teeth, they’re not that much smarter than us
Laughters above, playful smiles, die gets rolled

Swallow your fate
Lubricate our blades with blood and tears
And your piercing screams are music to celebrate
Infiltrate penetrate, soon we’ll have you destroyed
Back to the old days, slay the last of your kind to reclaim what’s rightfully mine

Each time we’ll enter, first time to make this, final dungeon munen na mirai no
I have a reason, don’t part the rivers, surround them, off with their heads
Christen my motive, first time to notice, final dungeon murete mayou
I hide among you, facing my fire at night I’m dreaming nagai yume no kotoha

-ENDING-

Gin no Kisei
sigla finale della serie tv
Interprete: Soraru
Versione: integrale.

Testo originaleTraduzione in italiano
Sai no me de kimaru you na
Zankoku na hodo ni kimagure na sekai de
Kamisama ni ataerareta
Chippoke na kono te wo

Keiseki wa ushinawareta
Sono emi wo mamoru koto mo dekinakatta
Akogareta eiyuutan nado
Chisetsu na esoragoto datta

Inori wa wasureta kedamono yo
Kono inochi kareru made agaite yaru

Doushite Doushite Doushite
Kobiritsuite kiete kurenai
Harisakeru you na doukoku ga
Nee kaeshite kaeshite kaeshite
Okiwasurete kita yakusoku wo
Ubawareta ashita wo

Omochabako ni kakusareta kirei koto nado tada no garakuta de
Muryoku-sa ni tasogareta eien nante ari wa shinai tte wakatte ita

Inochi kareru made aragae mu jihi ni warau sekai ga kawaranai to shite mo

Furiageta yaiba ga kudakeru hi ga kite mo
Gin no chikai dake wa ubawasenai ubawase nado shinai
Ki takaki tamashī no hata fuminijirareyō to
Kono kokoro yogoreru koto nado ari wa shinai

Dō shite dō shite dō shite
Kobamō to mo hanarete kurenai yawarakaku nijimu manazashi ga
Aa donna ni kono ashi ga kizutsuite mo tomari wa shinai zetsubō no saki made

Togireteku ishiki no naka de
Miminari dake yamanai

