testi sigle ost – YU-GI-OH! (saga) – terza parte

To Believe In Something

So here we are

after all these years

mesmerised by all that’s nothing

or anything to do with what we started

or with who we are

Was it what you always wanted?

To believe in something

To believe in something

To believe in something

To believe in something

Well I believe in you.

To believe in something

is what I crave

To remember how this all began

and who I was.

Oh when you found me for the very first time

Then I think of all

and does it matter anymore

I believe in you.

To believe in something

To believe in something

To believe in something

To believe in something

Well I believe in you.

I believe in you

I believe in you.

After all these years

I believe in you.

After all these years

I believe in you

It’s the woman I was

that reminds me

To Believe in Something.

To believe in something

To believe in something

To believe in something

To believe in something

Well I believe in you.

It’s the woman I was

that reminds me

of all you have given

of the strength and trust and ability

To Believe in myself

To Believe in myself

Cos I believe in you

I believe in you.

To believe in something

To believe in something

To believe in something

To believe in something

Well I believe in you.