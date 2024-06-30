anime – THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: GRUDGE OF EDINBURGH – di Bob Shirohata

4 1 Vota Vota l'opera (solo registrati)

Scheda a cura di Byron.

SCHEDA

Titolo originale: Nanatsu no Taizai: Ensa no Edinburgh – (七つの大罪 怨嗟のエジンバラ 後編)

Titolo internazionale: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 – The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Genere: film d’animazione – azione, avventura, fantasy

Target: shounen

Rating: consigliato ad un pubblico maturo

Durata: 52 min. (prima parte) e 54 min. (seconda parte)

Anno di uscita in Giappone: Dicembre 2022 (prima parte) e Agosto 2023 (seconda parte)

Tratto: dal manga “Four Knights of the Apocalypse”

Informazioni utili: prequel di “Four knight of the Apocalypse”

Director: Bob Shirohata

Chief Director: Noriyuki Abe

Studios: Marvy Jack, Alfred Imageworks

Titolo in Italia: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh

diviso in due Parti

Anno di pubblicazione in Italia: 2022 e 2023

Trasmissione tv: no

Trasmissione tv online: Netflix, anche doppiato in italiano

Censura: no

Edizione italiana: Netflix (solo streaming)

Sigle

Ending:

“LEMONADE” by SawanoHiroyuki

“odd:I” by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Akihito Okano

TRAMA

Quando forze sinistre minacciano la pace della Britannia, il giovane principe Tristan intraprende un viaggio pericoloso per salvare sua madre Elizabeth, e scoprire i suoi veri poteri.

IMMAGINI clicca per ingrandire

DOPPIATORI

Doppiatori italiani

Alessandro Vanni – Meliodas

Lorenzo Crisci – Tristan

Alice Doviziani – Minika

Danny Francucci – Gowther

Elena Perino – Diane

Fabiola Bittarello – Kulumil

Flavio Dominici – Tyrone

George Castiglia – King

Ivan Andreani – Deathpierce

Massimo Aresu – Ban

Matteo Liofredi – Lancelot

Sabine Cerullo – Elizabeth Liones

OPERE RELATIVE

Manga

– The Seven Deadly Sins – opera capostipite

– Four Knights of the Apocalypse

– The seven short stories – spinoff

Anime:

In ordine cronologico

1- The Seven Deadly Sins – serie tv – opera di animazione capostipite

– The Seven Deadly Sins: I Segni della Guerra Santa – special ambientato tra la 1° e 2° serie tv

2- The Seven Deadly Sins: Il ritorno dei Dieci Comandamenti – serie tv

3- The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods – serie tv

– The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky – film d’animazione, ambientato durante la 3° serie tv

4- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement – serie tv

– The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light – film d’animazione, ambientato dopo la 4° serie tv e che anima l’ultimo capitolo del manga

– The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh – film prequel di “Four knight of the Apocalypse”

5- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – serie tv

6- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse 2 – serie tv

LINK relativi all’opera

Altre opere di Bob Shirohata presenti sul sito:

RECENSIONI