anime – THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: GRUDGE OF EDINBURGH – di Bob Shirohata
Scheda a cura di Byron.
SCHEDA
Titolo originale: Nanatsu no Taizai: Ensa no Edinburgh – (七つの大罪 怨嗟のエジンバラ 後編)
Titolo internazionale: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 – The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
Genere: film d’animazione – azione, avventura, fantasy
Target: shounen
Rating: consigliato ad un pubblico maturo
Durata: 52 min. (prima parte) e 54 min. (seconda parte)
Anno di uscita in Giappone: Dicembre 2022 (prima parte) e Agosto 2023 (seconda parte)
Tratto: dal manga “Four Knights of the Apocalypse”
Informazioni utili: prequel di “Four knight of the Apocalypse”
Director: Bob Shirohata
Chief Director: Noriyuki Abe
Studios: Marvy Jack, Alfred Imageworks
Titolo in Italia: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh
diviso in due Parti
Anno di pubblicazione in Italia: 2022 e 2023
Trasmissione tv: no
Trasmissione tv online: Netflix, anche doppiato in italiano
Censura: no
Edizione italiana: Netflix (solo streaming)
Sigle
Ending:
“LEMONADE” by SawanoHiroyuki
“odd:I” by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Akihito Okano
TRAMA
Quando forze sinistre minacciano la pace della Britannia, il giovane principe Tristan intraprende un viaggio pericoloso per salvare sua madre Elizabeth, e scoprire i suoi veri poteri.
DOPPIATORI
Doppiatori italiani
Alessandro Vanni – Meliodas
Lorenzo Crisci – Tristan
Alice Doviziani – Minika
Danny Francucci – Gowther
Elena Perino – Diane
Fabiola Bittarello – Kulumil
Flavio Dominici – Tyrone
George Castiglia – King
Ivan Andreani – Deathpierce
Massimo Aresu – Ban
Matteo Liofredi – Lancelot
Sabine Cerullo – Elizabeth Liones
OPERE RELATIVE
Manga
– The Seven Deadly Sins – opera capostipite
– Four Knights of the Apocalypse
– The seven short stories – spinoff
Anime:
In ordine cronologico
1- The Seven Deadly Sins – serie tv – opera di animazione capostipite
– The Seven Deadly Sins: I Segni della Guerra Santa – special ambientato tra la 1° e 2° serie tv
2- The Seven Deadly Sins: Il ritorno dei Dieci Comandamenti – serie tv
3- The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods – serie tv
– The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky – film d’animazione, ambientato durante la 3° serie tv
4- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement – serie tv
– The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light – film d’animazione, ambientato dopo la 4° serie tv e che anima l’ultimo capitolo del manga
– The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh – film prequel di “Four knight of the Apocalypse”
5- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – serie tv
6- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse 2 – serie tv
LINK relativi all’opera
Altre opere di Bob Shirohata presenti sul sito:
- Hiiro no Kakera serie tv, anime
- Hetalia Axis Power serie tv, anime
- Gravitation serie tv, anime
- The Demon Prince of Momochi House serie tv, anime
RECENSIONI