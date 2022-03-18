anime – POKEMON: HOOPA E LO SCONTRO EPOCALE – di Kunihiko Yuyama
SCHEDA
Titolo originale: Pokemon Movie 18: Ring no Choumajin Hoopa – (ポケモン・ザ・ムービーXY 「光輪（リング）の超魔神 フーパ」)
Titolo internazionale: Pokemon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages – Pokemon the Movie XY: The Archdjinni of Rings
Genere: film d’animazione – avventura, fantasy
Target: kodomo
Rating: adatto a tutti
Durata: 1 hr. 18 min.
Anno di uscita in Giappone: Luglio 2015
Tratto: 18° film animato, ambientato nella serie animata “Pokemon XY”.
Director: Kunihiko Yuyama
Script: Atsuhiro Tomioka, Hideki Sonoda
Character design: Kazumi Sato, Norihiro Matsubara, Sayuri Ichiishi, Toshihito Hirooka
Music: Shinji Miyazaki
Studios: OLM
Titolo in Italia: Pokemon: Hoopa e lo Scontro Epocale
Anno di pubblicazione in Italia: 2016
Trasmissione tv: no
Trasmissione tv online: iTunes Store, Apple Tv
Edizione italiana: non edito in home video
Sigle:
Ending
“Every Side of Me” by Dani Marcus
“Tweedia” by Rei Yasuda
Trailer italiano
TRAMA
Lo scontro del secolo. Diverse leggende Pokemon si affronteranno guidate entrambe da Hoopa, con i suoi anelli magici. E ovviamente a capitanare la fazione volta alla protezione di tutti, c’è Ash Ketchum.
DOPPIATORI
Doppiatori originali
Rica Matsumoto: Ash Ketchum
Ikue Ōtani: Pikachu
Mayuki Makiguchi: Serena
Yūki Kaji: Lem
Mariya Ise: Clem
Megumi Hayashibara: Jessie
Shinichirō Miki: James
Inuko Inuyama: Meowth
Doppiatori italiani
Davide Garbolino: Ash Ketchum
Deborah Morese: Serena
Simone Lupinacci: Lem
Valentina Pallavcino: Clem
Emanuela Pacotto: Jessie
Simone D’Andrea: James
Pietro Ubaldi: Meowth
Sabrina Bonfitto: Hoopa Vincolato
Marco Balbi: Hoopa Libero
OPERE RELATIVE
Anime, Serie tv:
In Giappone l’anime è composto 6 serie (in corso), in Italia alcune serie tv sono state spezzettate in più stagioni (con diversi titoli)
1- Pocket Monsters – 276 episodi
2- Pocket Monsters Advanced Generation – 192 episodi
3- Pocket Monsters Diamond & Pearl – 191 episodi
4- Pocket Monsters: Best Wishes! – 144 episodi
5- Pocket Monsters XY – 144 episodi
6- Pocket Monsters Sun & Moon – 43 episodi
Anime, Film d’animazione
1- Pokemon il film: Mew contro Mewtwo
2- Pokemon 2 la forza di uno
3- Pokémon 3 L’incantesimo degli Unown
4- Pokemon 4ever
5- Pokemon Heroes
6- Pokemon Jirachi Wish Maker
7- Pokémon: Destiny Deoxys
8- Pokémon: Lucario e il mistero di Mew
9- Pokémon Ranger e il Tempio del Mare
10- Pokèmon L’ascesa di Darkrai
11- Pokèmon: Giratina e il Guerriero dei Cieli
12- Pokémon: Arceus e il Gioiello della Vita
13- Pokémon: Il re delle illusioni Zoroark
14- Pokemon il film: Nero e Bianco
15- Pokèmon: Kyurem e il solenne spadaccino
16- Pokémon: Genesect e il risveglio della leggenda
17- Pokémon il film – Diancie e il bozzolo della distruzione
19- Pokémon: Volcanion e la meraviglia meccanica
20- Pokémon: Scelgo te!
21- Pokémon the Movie: Everyone’s Story
Anime, Oav/Special
– Pocket Monsters: Mewtwo! Ware wa koko ni ari oav
– Senritsu no Mirage Pokemon oav
– Pokemon: Megaevoluzione oav
– Pokemon Generazioni ona
– Pokemon: Le Origini
Live action
– Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
Manga
– Pokemon La Grande Avventura (Pokèmon Adventures o Pokèmon special in Giappone) il manga si divide in saghe, quasi tutte leggibili a se stanti. Editi in Italia da JPOP:
* Capitolo Rosso, Verde & Blu (Volumi 1-3 in italiano edito da Jpop in un 2 volumi)
* Capitolo Giallo (Volume 4~7 in italiano edito da Jpop in un volume unico)
* Capitolo Oro, Argento e Cristallo (Volume 8~15 in italiano edito da Jpop in 3 volumi)
* Capitolo Nero e Bianco (Volumi originali dal 43~51, in italiano edito da Jpop diviso in 20 volumi sottiletta da 2-3 capitoli a volume)
* Capitolo Ruby & Sapphire (Volume 15~22)
* Capitolo FireRed & LeafGreen (Volume 22~26)
* Capitolo Emerald (Volume 26~29)
* Capitolo Diamond & Pearl (Volume 30~38)
* Capitolo Platinum (Volume 38~40)
* Capitolo HeartGold & SoulSilver (Volume 41~43)
* Capitolo Black 2 & White 2 (Volume 52~53) tutt’ora in coso in Giappone
* Capitolo X & Y (Volume 1-6, questa saga al momento come numerazione è ancora scollegata dal resto dell’universo, probabilmente ambientata in una dimensione alternativa, ma senza reale conferma) completo
* Capitolo Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire (Volume 1~3) tutt’ora in coso in Giappone
* Capitolo Sun & Moon (Volume 1~3) tutt’ora in coso in Giappone
spin off
* W Mission Story: Pokémon Ranger – the Comic (5 capitoli mai edito in volume)
* Darkrai Mission Story: Pokémon Ranger Vatonage – the Comic (4 capitoli mai edito in volume) Si trovano nella stessa continuity di Pokémon Adventures, e sono ispirati ai giochi pokèmon rangers
Altri Manga Pokèmon che segnalo (in verità oltre una 30ina ma questi sono i principali)
– Il magico viaggio dei Pokémon (10 Volumi completa ed edito da Planet Manga)
– Pokémon RéBURST (Volume 1~8)
– Pokémon Battle Frontier (1 Volume)
– How I Became a Pokémon Card (Volume 1~6)
– Pokémon + Nobunaga’s Ambition ~ Ranse’s Color Picture Scroll ~ (1 volume online di 6 capitoli) ispirati ai giochi Pokémon Conquest
– Pokémon – The Legend of the Dragon King (1 volume di 6 capitoli)
– Phantom Thief Pokémon 7 (1 volume)
– In cucina con i Pokemon (1 volume)
Videogames
Serie principale
– Pocket Monster Midori (Pokemon Green) (Game Boy, 1996)
– Pokemon Rosso Fuoco e Verde Foglia (Game Boy, 1996)
– Pokemon Rosso e Blu (Game Boy, 1998)
– Pokemon Giallo (Game Boy, 1998)
– Pokémon Oro e Argento (Game Boy Color, 1999)
– Pokémon Cristallo (Game Boy Color, 2000)
– Pokémon Rubino e Zaffiro (Game Boy Advance, 2002)
– Pokémon Rosso Fuoco e Verde Foglia (Game Boy Advance, 2004)
– Pokémon Smeraldo (Game Boy Advance, 2004)
– Pokémon Diamante e Perla (Nintendo DS, 2006)
– Pokémon Platino (Nintendo DS, 2008)
– Pokémon Oro HeartGold e Argento SoulSilver (Nintendo DS, 2009)
– Pokémon Nero e Bianco (Nintendo DS, 2010)
– Pokémon Nero 2 e Bianco 2 (Nintendo DS, 2012)
– Pokémon X e Y (Nintendo 3DS, 2013)
– Pokémon Rubino Omega e Zaffiro Alpha (Nintendo 3DS, 2014)
– Pokémon Sole e Luna (Nintendo 3DS, 2016)
– Pokémon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo 3DS, 2017)
– Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! – Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee! (Nintendo Switch, 2019)
– Pokémon Spada – Pokémon Scudo (Nintendo Switch, 2019)
Spin-off
– Pokémon Trading Card Game (Game Boy, 1998)
– Hey You, Pikachu! (Nintendo 64, 1998)
– Pokémon Snap (Nintendo 64, 1999)
– Pokémon Stadium (Nintendo 64, 1999)
– Pokemon Pinball (Game Boy Color, 1999)
– Pokémon Puzzle League (Nintendo 64, 2000)
– Pokémon Puzzle Challenge (Game Boy Color, 2000)
– Pokémon Stadium 2 (Nintendo 64, 2000)
– Pokemon Pinball: Rubino e Zaffiro (Game Boy Advance, 2003)
– Pokémon Colosseum (Nintendo GameCube, 2003)
– Pokémon Channel (Nintendo GameCube, 2003)
– Pokémon Box: Rubino e Zaffiro (Nintendo GameCube, 2003)
– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Squadra Rossa e Squadra Blu (Game Boy Advance e Nintendo DS, 2005)
– Pokémon Dash (Nintendo DS, 2005)
– Pokémon Trozei! (Nintendo DS, 2005)
– Pokémon XD: Tempesta Oscura (Nintendo GameCube, 2005)
– Pokémon Link! (Nintendo DS, 2005)
– Pokémon Ranger (Nintendo DS, 2006)
– Pokémon Battle Revolution (Wii, 2006)
– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Esploratori del Tempo e Esploratori dell’Oscurità (Nintendo DS, 2007)
– Pokémon Ranger: Ombre su Almia (Nintendo DS, 2008)
– My Pokémon Ranch (Wii, 2008)
– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Esploratori del Cielo (Nintendo DS, 2009)
– PokéPark Wii: La grande avventura di Pikachu (Wii, 2009)
– Pokémon Rumble (Wii, 2009)
– Pokémon Ranger: Tracce di Luce (Nintendo DS, 2010)
– Impara con Pokémon: Avventura tra i tasti (Nintendo DS, 2011)
– Super Pokémon Rumble (Nintendo 3DS, 2011)
– PokéPark 2: Il mondo dei desideri (Wii, 2011)
– Pokémon Conquest (Nintendo DS, 2012)
– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: I portali sull’infinito (Nintendo 3DS, 2012)
– Pokémon Rumble U (Wii U, 2013)
– Pokémon Art Academy (Nintendo 3DS, 2014)
– Pokémon Link: Battle! (Nintendo 3DS, 2014)
– Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon (Nintendo 3DS, 2015)
– Pokémon Rumble World (Nintendo 3DS, 2015)
– Pokkén Tournament (Wii U, 2015)
– Pokémon Shuffle (Nintendo 3DS, Android e iOS, 2015)
– Pokémon Picross (Nintendo 3DS, 2015)
– Detective Pikachu (Nintendo 3DS, 2016)
– Pokkén Tournament DX (Nintendo Switch, 2017)
– Pokemon Quest (Nintendo Switch, 2018)
Altri
– Pokémon mini (console portatile, 2001)
– Super Smash Bros. Melee (Nintendo GameCube, 2001)
– Pokémon Battrio (Arcade, 2007)
– Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii, 2008)
– Pokédex 3D (Nintendo 3DS, 2011)
– Pokémon Tretta (Arcade, 2012)
– Camping Pokémon (Android e iOS, 2014)
– Pokkén Tournament (Arcade, 2015)
– Pokémon Duel (Android e iOS, 2016)
– Pokemon Go (Android e iOS, 2016)
– Pokémon: Magikarp Jump (Android e iOS, 2017)
