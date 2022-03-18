anime – POKEMON: HOOPA E LO SCONTRO EPOCALE – di Kunihiko Yuyama

4 1 Vota Vota l'opera (solo registrati)

Titolo originale: Pokemon Movie 18: Ring no Choumajin Hoopa – (ポケモン・ザ・ムービーXY 「光輪（リング）の超魔神 フーパ」)

Titolo internazionale: Pokemon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages – Pokemon the Movie XY: The Archdjinni of Rings

Genere: film d’animazione – avventura, fantasy

Target: kodomo

Rating: adatto a tutti

Durata: 1 hr. 18 min.

Anno di uscita in Giappone: Luglio 2015

Tratto: 18° film animato, ambientato nella serie animata “Pokemon XY”.

Director: Kunihiko Yuyama

Script: Atsuhiro Tomioka, Hideki Sonoda

Character design: Kazumi Sato, Norihiro Matsubara, Sayuri Ichiishi, Toshihito Hirooka

Music: Shinji Miyazaki

Studios: OLM

Titolo in Italia: Pokemon: Hoopa e lo Scontro Epocale

Anno di pubblicazione in Italia: 2016

Trasmissione tv: no

Trasmissione tv online: iTunes Store, Apple Tv

Edizione italiana: non edito in home video

Sigle:

Ending

“Every Side of Me” by Dani Marcus

“Tweedia” by Rei Yasuda

Trailer italiano



TRAMA

Lo scontro del secolo. Diverse leggende Pokemon si affronteranno guidate entrambe da Hoopa, con i suoi anelli magici. E ovviamente a capitanare la fazione volta alla protezione di tutti, c’è Ash Ketchum.

IMMAGINI clicca per ingrandire

DOPPIATORI

Doppiatori originali

Rica Matsumoto: Ash Ketchum

Ikue Ōtani: Pikachu

Mayuki Makiguchi: Serena

Yūki Kaji: Lem

Mariya Ise: Clem

Megumi Hayashibara: Jessie

Shinichirō Miki: James

Inuko Inuyama: Meowth

Doppiatori italiani

Davide Garbolino: Ash Ketchum

Deborah Morese: Serena

Simone Lupinacci: Lem

Valentina Pallavcino: Clem

Emanuela Pacotto: Jessie

Simone D’Andrea: James

Pietro Ubaldi: Meowth

Sabrina Bonfitto: Hoopa Vincolato

Marco Balbi: Hoopa Libero

