videogames – POKEMON CONQUEST

Scheda a cura di Byron.

SCHEDA

Titolo originale: Pokémon + Nobunaga no yabou – (ポケモン＋ノブナガの野望)

Titolo internazionale: Pokémon Conquest

Genere: strategia a turni

Piattaforma: Nintendo DS

Anno di uscita: 2012

Paese: Giappone

Classificazione PEGI: + 3 anni.

Sviluppatore: Koei Tecmo Games

Publisherse: Nintendo, The Pokémon Company

Director: Osamu Mieda

Design: Yukinori Ito

Titolo in Italia: Pokémon Conquest

Anno di pubblicazione in Italia: 2012

Lingua: inglese (assente l’italiano)

TRAMA

Tu, giovane guerriero del Regno di Aurora, guida le tue truppe affiancato dal tuo fedele Eevee, per conquistare tutta Ransei. Ma attenzione, Nobunaga non sarà l’unico che dovrai affrontare…

Informazioni utili: Il gioco è un crossover tra la serie di videogiochi Pokémon e Nobunaga no yabo.

OPERE RELATIVE

Anime, Serie tv:

In Giappone l’anime è composto 6 serie (in corso), in Italia alcune serie tv sono state spezzettate in più stagioni (con diversi titoli)

1- Pocket Monsters – 276 episodi

2- Pocket Monsters Advanced Generation – 192 episodi

3- Pocket Monsters Diamond & Pearl – 191 episodi

4- Pocket Monsters: Best Wishes! – 144 episodi

5- Pocket Monsters XY – 144 episodi

6- Pocket Monsters Sun & Moon – 43 episodi

Anime, Film d’animazione

1- Pokemon il film: Mew contro Mewtwo

2- Pokemon 2 la forza di uno

3- Pokémon 3 L’incantesimo degli Unown

4- Pokemon 4ever

5- Pokemon Heroes

6- Pokemon Jirachi Wish Maker

7- Pokémon: Destiny Deoxys

8- Pokémon: Lucario e il mistero di Mew

9- Pokémon Ranger e il Tempio del Mare

10- Pokèmon L’ascesa di Darkrai

11- Pokèmon: Giratina e il Guerriero dei Cieli

12- Pokémon: Arceus e il Gioiello della Vita

13- Pokémon: Il re delle illusioni Zoroark

14- Pokemon il film: Nero e Bianco

15- Pokèmon: Kyurem e il solenne spadaccino

16- Pokémon: Genesect e il risveglio della leggenda

17- Pokémon il film – Diancie e il bozzolo della distruzione

18- Pokémon: Hoopa e lo scontro epocale

19- Pokémon: Volcanion e la meraviglia meccanica

20- Pokémon: Scelgo te!

21- Pokémon the Movie: Everyone’s Story

Anime, Oav/Special

– Pocket Monsters: Mewtwo! Ware wa koko ni ari oav

– Senritsu no Mirage Pokemon oav

– Pokemon: Megaevoluzione oav

– Pokemon Generazioni ona

– Pokemon: Le Origini

Live action

– Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

Manga

– Pokemon La Grande Avventura (Pokèmon Adventures o Pokèmon special in Giappone) il manga si divide in saghe, quasi tutte leggibili a se stanti. Editi in Italia da JPOP:

* Capitolo Rosso, Verde & Blu (Volumi 1-3 in italiano edito da Jpop in un 2 volumi)

* Capitolo Giallo (Volume 4~7 in italiano edito da Jpop in un volume unico)

* Capitolo Oro, Argento e Cristallo (Volume 8~15 in italiano edito da Jpop in 3 volumi)

* Capitolo Nero e Bianco (Volumi originali dal 43~51, in italiano edito da Jpop diviso in 20 volumi sottiletta da 2-3 capitoli a volume)

* Capitolo Ruby & Sapphire (Volume 15~22)

* Capitolo FireRed & LeafGreen (Volume 22~26)

* Capitolo Emerald (Volume 26~29)

* Capitolo Diamond & Pearl (Volume 30~38)

* Capitolo Platinum (Volume 38~40)

* Capitolo HeartGold & SoulSilver (Volume 41~43)

* Capitolo Black 2 & White 2 (Volume 52~53) tutt’ora in coso in Giappone

* Capitolo X & Y (Volume 1-6, questa saga al momento come numerazione è ancora scollegata dal resto dell’universo, probabilmente ambientata in una dimensione alternativa, ma senza reale conferma) completo

* Capitolo Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire (Volume 1~3) tutt’ora in coso in Giappone

* Capitolo Sun & Moon (Volume 1~3) tutt’ora in coso in Giappone

spin off

* W Mission Story: Pokémon Ranger – the Comic (5 capitoli mai edito in volume)

* Darkrai Mission Story: Pokémon Ranger Vatonage – the Comic (4 capitoli mai edito in volume) Si trovano nella stessa continuity di Pokémon Adventures, e sono ispirati ai giochi pokèmon rangers

Altri Manga Pokèmon che segnalo (in verità oltre una 30ina ma questi sono i principali)

– Il magico viaggio dei Pokémon (10 Volumi completa ed edito da Planet Manga)

– Pokémon RéBURST (Volume 1~8)

– Pokémon Battle Frontier (1 Volume)

– How I Became a Pokémon Card (Volume 1~6)

– Pokémon + Nobunaga’s Ambition ~ Ranse’s Color Picture Scroll ~ (1 volume online di 6 capitoli) ispirati ai giochi Pokémon Conquest

– Pokémon – The Legend of the Dragon King (1 volume di 6 capitoli)

– Phantom Thief Pokémon 7 (1 volume)

– In cucina con i Pokemon (1 volume)

Videogames

Serie principale

– Pocket Monster Midori (Pokemon Green) (Game Boy, 1996)

– Pokemon Rosso Fuoco e Verde Foglia (Game Boy, 1996)

– Pokemon Rosso e Blu (Game Boy, 1998)

– Pokemon Giallo (Game Boy, 1998)

– Pokémon Oro e Argento (Game Boy Color, 1999)

– Pokémon Cristallo (Game Boy Color, 2000)

– Pokémon Rubino e Zaffiro (Game Boy Advance, 2002)

– Pokémon Rosso Fuoco e Verde Foglia (Game Boy Advance, 2004)

– Pokémon Smeraldo (Game Boy Advance, 2004)

– Pokémon Diamante e Perla (Nintendo DS, 2006)

– Pokémon Platino (Nintendo DS, 2008)

– Pokémon Oro HeartGold e Argento SoulSilver (Nintendo DS, 2009)

– Pokémon Nero e Bianco (Nintendo DS, 2010)

– Pokémon Nero 2 e Bianco 2 (Nintendo DS, 2012)

– Pokémon X e Y (Nintendo 3DS, 2013)

– Pokémon Rubino Omega e Zaffiro Alpha (Nintendo 3DS, 2014)

– Pokémon Sole e Luna (Nintendo 3DS, 2016)

– Pokémon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo 3DS, 2017)

– Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! – Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee! (Nintendo Switch, 2019)

– Pokémon Spada – Pokémon Scudo (Nintendo Switch, 2019)

Spin-off

– Pokémon Trading Card Game (Game Boy, 1998)

– Hey You, Pikachu! (Nintendo 64, 1998)

– Pokémon Snap (Nintendo 64, 1999)

– Pokémon Stadium (Nintendo 64, 1999)

– Pokemon Pinball (Game Boy Color, 1999)

– Pokémon Puzzle League (Nintendo 64, 2000)

– Pokémon Puzzle Challenge (Game Boy Color, 2000)

– Pokémon Stadium 2 (Nintendo 64, 2000)

– Pokemon Pinball: Rubino e Zaffiro (Game Boy Advance, 2003)

– Pokémon Colosseum (Nintendo GameCube, 2003)

– Pokémon Channel (Nintendo GameCube, 2003)

– Pokémon Box: Rubino e Zaffiro (Nintendo GameCube, 2003)

– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Squadra Rossa e Squadra Blu (Game Boy Advance e Nintendo DS, 2005)

– Pokémon Dash (Nintendo DS, 2005)

– Pokémon Trozei! (Nintendo DS, 2005)

– Pokémon XD: Tempesta Oscura (Nintendo GameCube, 2005)

– Pokémon Link! (Nintendo DS, 2005)

– Pokémon Ranger (Nintendo DS, 2006)

– Pokémon Battle Revolution (Wii, 2006)

– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Esploratori del Tempo e Esploratori dell’Oscurità (Nintendo DS, 2007)

– Pokémon Ranger: Ombre su Almia (Nintendo DS, 2008)

– My Pokémon Ranch (Wii, 2008)

– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Esploratori del Cielo (Nintendo DS, 2009)

– PokéPark Wii: La grande avventura di Pikachu (Wii, 2009)

– Pokémon Rumble (Wii, 2009)

– Pokémon Ranger: Tracce di Luce (Nintendo DS, 2010)

– Impara con Pokémon: Avventura tra i tasti (Nintendo DS, 2011)

– Super Pokémon Rumble (Nintendo 3DS, 2011)

– PokéPark 2: Il mondo dei desideri (Wii, 2011)

– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: I portali sull’infinito (Nintendo 3DS, 2012)

– Pokémon Rumble U (Wii U, 2013)

– Pokémon Art Academy (Nintendo 3DS, 2014)

– Pokémon Link: Battle! (Nintendo 3DS, 2014)

– Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon (Nintendo 3DS, 2015)

– Pokémon Rumble World (Nintendo 3DS, 2015)

– Pokkén Tournament (Wii U, 2015)

– Pokémon Shuffle (Nintendo 3DS, Android e iOS, 2015)

– Pokémon Picross (Nintendo 3DS, 2015)

– Detective Pikachu (Nintendo 3DS, 2016)

– Pokkén Tournament DX (Nintendo Switch, 2017)

– Pokemon Quest (Nintendo Switch, 2018)

Altri

– Pokémon mini (console portatile, 2001)

– Super Smash Bros. Melee (Nintendo GameCube, 2001)

– Pokémon Battrio (Arcade, 2007)

– Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii, 2008)

– Pokédex 3D (Nintendo 3DS, 2011)

– Pokémon Tretta (Arcade, 2012)

– Camping Pokémon (Android e iOS, 2014)

– Pokkén Tournament (Arcade, 2015)

– Pokémon Duel (Android e iOS, 2016)

– Pokemon Go (Android e iOS, 2016)

– Pokémon: Magikarp Jump (Android e iOS, 2017)

