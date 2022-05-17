videogames – POKEMON NERO E BIANCO
Scheda a cura di Byron.
SCHEDA
Titolo originale: Pocket Monsters Black – Pocket Monster White – (ポケットモンスター ブラック – ポケットモンスター ホワイト)
Titolo internazionale: Pokémon Black Version – Pokémon White Version
Genere: avventura, fantasy, gioco di ruolo
Piattaforma: Nintendo DS
Anno di uscita: 2010
Paese: Giappone
Classificazione PEGI: +3
Sviluppatore: Game Freak
Publisher: Nintendo, The Pokémon Company
Director: Junichi Masuda
Designers: Shigeki Morimoto, Shigeru Ohmori
Programmer: Tetsuya Watanabe
Artists: Ken Sugimori, Takao Unno
Writers: Toshinobu Matsumiya, Suguru Nakatsui, Junichi Masuda
Titolo in Italia: Pokémon Versione Nero – Pokémon Versione Bianco
Anno di pubblicazione in Italia: 2011
Lingua: italiano
TRAMA
La storia narra di un neo allenatore e dei suoi amici, pronti a scegliere il loro primo pokemon, per poi dividersi e vivere la propria avventura. Tu sei uno di loro: attraversa la regione di Unima e conquista le otto medaglie, poi diventa Campione! Ma ricorda, esistono i nemici, ma anche le leggende.
OPERE RELATIVE
Anime, Serie tv:
In Giappone la saga è composta 7 serie (in corso), in Italia (e negli Usa, da dove derivano le edizione nostrane) alcune sono state spezzettate con diversi titoli.
1- Pocket Monsters – 276 episodi
2- Pocket Monsters Advanced Generation – 192 episodi
3- Pocket Monsters Diamond & Pearl – 191 episodi
4- Pocket Monsters: Best Wishes! – 144 episodi
5- Pocket Monsters XY – 144 episodi
6- Pokemon Sole e Luna – 146 episodi
7- Pokemon Serie Esplorazioni – in corso
– Pokémon Chronicles – serie tv spinoff, creata negli Usa unendo diversi special dei Pokemon
Anime, Film d’animazione
1- Pokemon il film: Mew contro Mewtwo
2- Pokemon 2 la forza di uno
3- Pokémon 3 L’incantesimo degli Unown
4- Pokemon 4ever
5- Pokemon Heroes
6- Pokemon Jirachi Wish Maker
7- Pokémon: Destiny Deoxys
8- Pokémon: Lucario e il mistero di Mew
9- Pokémon Ranger e il Tempio del Mare
10- Pokèmon L’ascesa di Darkrai
11- Pokèmon: Giratina e il Guerriero dei Cieli
12- Pokémon: Arceus e il Gioiello della Vita
13- Pokémon: Il re delle illusioni Zoroark
14- Pokemon il film: Nero e Bianco
15- Pokèmon: Kyurem e il solenne spadaccino
16- Pokémon: Genesect e il risveglio della leggenda
17- Pokémon il film – Diancie e il bozzolo della distruzione
18- Pokémon: Hoopa e lo scontro epocale
19- Pokémon: Volcanion e la meraviglia meccanica
20- Pokémon: Scelgo te!
21- Il film Pokémon: In ognuno di noi
22- Pokémon: Mewtwo colpisce ancora – L’evoluzione
23- Il film Pokémon: I segreti della giungla
Anime, Oav/Special
– Pocket Monsters: Mewtwo! Ware wa koko ni ari
– Senritsu no Mirage Pokemon
– Pokemon: Megaevoluzione
– Pokemon Generazioni
– Pokemon: Le Origini
Manga
“Pokemon La Grande Avventura” (“Pokèmon Adventures” o “Pokèmon Special” in Giappone) il manga si divide in saghe, quasi tutte leggibili a se stanti (i numeri dei volumi sono gli originali giapponesi)
1- Capitolo Rosso, Verde & Blu (Vol 1-3)
2- Capitolo Giallo (Vol 4-7)
3- Capitolo Oro, Argento e Cristallo (Vol 8-14)
4- Capitolo Rubino e Zaffiro (Vol 15-22)
5- Capitolo Rosso Fuoco e Verde Foglia (Vol 23-25)
6- Capitolo Smeraldo (Vol 26-29)
7- Capitolo Diamante e Perla (Vol 30-38)
8- Capitolo Platino (Vol. 39-40)
9- Capitolo HeartGold & SoulSilver (Vol 41-42)
10- Capitolo Nero e Bianco (Vol 43-51)
11- Capitolo Nero e Bianco 2 (Vol 52-55)
12- Capitolo X & Y (Vol 56-61)
13- Capitolo Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire (Vol 62-in corso)
– Capitolo Sun & Moon – spinoff
– Darkrai Mission Story: Pokémon Ranger Vatonage – the Comic (4 capitoli mai edito in volume) – spinoof che si trovano nella stessa continuity di Pokémon Adventures, e sono ispirati ai giochi Pokèmon Rangers.
Altri Manga Pokèmon che segnalo (in verità sono oltre una 30ina, ma questi sono i principali)
– Il magico viaggio dei Pokémon
– Pokémon RéBURST
– Pokémon Battle Frontier
– How I Became a Pokémon Card
– Pokémon + Nobunaga’s Ambition: Ranse’s Color Picture Scroll (ispirati ai giochi Pokémon Conquest)
– Pokémon – The Legend of the Dragon King
– Phantom Thief Pokémon 7
– In cucina con i Pokemon
Live action
– Pokémon: Detective Pikachu film
Videogames
Serie principale
– Pocket Monster Midori (Pokemon Green) (Game Boy, 1996)
– Pokemon Rosso e Blu (Game Boy, 1998)
– Pokemon Giallo (Game Boy, 1998)
– Pokémon Oro e Argento (Game Boy Color, 1999)
– Pokémon Cristallo (Game Boy Color, 2000)
– Pokémon Rubino e Zaffiro (Game Boy Advance, 2002)
– Pokemon Rosso Fuoco e Verde Foglia (Game Boy Advance, 2004)
– Pokémon Smeraldo (Game Boy Advance, 2004)
– Pokémon Diamante e Perla (Nintendo DS, 2006)
– Pokémon Platino (Nintendo DS, 2008)
– Pokémon Oro HeartGold e Argento SoulSilver (Nintendo DS, 2009)
– Pokémon Nero 2 e Bianco 2 (Nintendo DS, 2012)
– Pokémon X e Y (Nintendo 3DS, 2013)
– Pokémon Rubino Omega e Zaffiro Alpha (Nintendo 3DS, 2014)
– Pokémon Sole e Luna (Nintendo 3DS, 2016)
– Pokémon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo 3DS, 2017)
– Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! – Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee! (Nintendo Switch, 2019)
– Pokémon Spada e Scudo (Nintendo Switch, 2019)
– Pokémon Diamante Lucente e Perla Splendente (Nintendo Switch, 2021)
– Leggende Pokémon: Arceus (Nintendo Switch, 2022)
– Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto (Nintendo Switch, 2022)
Spin-off
– Pokémon Trading Card Game (Game Boy, 1998)
– Hey You, Pikachu! (Nintendo 64, 1998)
– Pokémon Snap (Nintendo 64, 1999)
– Pokémon Stadium (Nintendo 64, 1999)
– Pokemon Pinball (Game Boy Color, 1999)
– Pokémon Puzzle League (Nintendo 64, 2000)
– Pokémon Puzzle Challenge (Game Boy Color, 2000)
– Pokémon Stadium 2 (Nintendo 64, 2000)
– Pokemon Pinball: Rubino e Zaffiro (Game Boy Advance, 2003)
– Pokémon Colosseum (Nintendo GameCube, 2003)
– Pokémon Channel (Nintendo GameCube, 2003)
– Pokémon Box: Rubino e Zaffiro (Nintendo GameCube, 2003)
– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Squadra Rossa e Squadra Blu (Game Boy Advance e Nintendo DS, 2005)
– Pokémon Dash (Nintendo DS, 2005)
– Pokémon Trozei! (Nintendo DS, 2005)
– Pokémon XD: Tempesta Oscura (Nintendo GameCube, 2005)
– Pokémon Link! (Nintendo DS, 2005)
– Pokémon Ranger (Nintendo DS, 2006)
– Pokémon Battle Revolution (Wii, 2006)
– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Esploratori del Tempo e Esploratori dell’Oscurità (Nintendo DS, 2007)
– Pokémon Ranger: Ombre su Almia (Nintendo DS, 2008)
– My Pokémon Ranch (Wii, 2008)
– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Esploratori del Cielo (Nintendo DS, 2009)
– PokéPark Wii: La grande avventura di Pikachu (Wii, 2009)
– Pokémon Rumble (Wii, 2009)
– Pokémon Ranger: Tracce di Luce (Nintendo DS, 2010)
– Impara con Pokémon: Avventura tra i tasti (Nintendo DS, 2011)
– Super Pokémon Rumble (Nintendo 3DS, 2011)
– PokéPark 2: Il mondo dei desideri (Wii, 2011)
– Pokémon Conquest (Nintendo DS, 2012)
– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: I portali sull’infinito (Nintendo 3DS, 2012)
– Pokémon Rumble U (Wii U, 2013)
– Pokémon Art Academy (Nintendo 3DS, 2014)
– Pokémon Link: Battle! (Nintendo 3DS, 2014)
– Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon (Nintendo 3DS, 2015)
– Pokémon Rumble World (Nintendo 3DS, 2015)
– Pokkén Tournament (Wii U, 2015)
– Pokémon Shuffle (Nintendo 3DS, Android e iOS, 2015)
– Pokémon Picross (Nintendo 3DS, 2015)
– Detective Pikachu (Nintendo 3DS, 2016)
– Pokkén Tournament DX (Nintendo Switch, 2017)
– Pokemon Quest (Nintendo Switch, 2018)
– Pokémon Rumble Rush (Android e iOS, 2019)
– Pokémon Masters (Android e iOS, 2019)
– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Squadra di soccorso DX (Nintendo Switch, 2020)
– New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo Switch, 2021)
– Pokémon Unite (Nintendo Switch, 2021)
Altri
– Pokémon mini (console portatile, 2001)
– Pokémon Battrio (Arcade, 2007)
– Pokédex 3D (Nintendo 3DS, 2011)
– Pokémon Tretta (Arcade, 2012)
– Camping Pokémon (Android e iOS, 2014)
– Pokkén Tournament (Arcade, 2015)
– Pokémon Duel (Android e iOS, 2016)
– Pokemon Go (Android e iOS, 2016)
– Pokémon: Magikarp Jump (Android e iOS, 2017)
