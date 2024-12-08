uscite MANGA DICEMBRE

5 2 Voti Vota l'opera (solo registrati)



Uscite MANGA (manhwa, manhua, italiani…) DICEMBRE 2024

A cura di Marichan.

In questo sito abbiamo deciso di segnalare solo le uscite certe prese direttamente dai siti e dai canali social delle varie case editrici. Ogni volta che ci saranno novità, la lista verrà aggiornata (non tutte le case editrici mettono subito disponibile l’elenco delle uscite del mese). Clicca sul titolo dell’opera per leggerne la scheda su questo sito.

– STARS COMICS –

03 Dicembre

BLUE BOX n. 11

€ 5,90

CARD CAPTOR SAKURA CLEAR CARD n. 16 – ultimo numero!

€ 5,20

CLAYMORE NEW EDITION n. 25

€ 5,90

DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION n. 54

€ 6,50

FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST n. 17

€ 5,20

FOUR KNIGHTS OF THE APOCALYPSE n. 17

€ 5,20

HERE U ARE n. 7

€ 9,90

KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR n. 28 – ultimo numero!

€ 6,50

MARRIAGE TOXIN n. 6

€ 6,50

RUROUNI KENSHIN PERFECT EDITION n. 17

€ 9,00

YUMEOCHI: DREAMING OF FALLING FOR YOU n. 3

€ 6,50

10 Dicembre

A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS n. 13

€ 5,90

ARIA THE MASTERPIECE n. 7 – ultimo numero!

€ 19,90

IL DURO LAVORO DI MUSUBU n. 6

€ 6,50

MAO n. 20

€ 5,20

PETSHOP OF HORRORS n. 5

€ 9,00

RAVE – THE GROOVE ADVENTURE NEW EDITION n. 15

€ 5,90

SHIKIMORI’S NOT JUST A CUTIE n. 13

€ 6,50

17 Dicembre

ERA DESTINO CHE T’INCONTRASSI n. 5

€ 5,90

FINCHÉ MORTE NON CI SEPARI n. 12

€ 6,50

KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF EIZOUKEN! n. 8

€ 7,50

LET’S HAIKYU!? n. 10

€ 5,20

MAGICAL GIRL RISUKA n. 7 – ultimo numero!

€ 6,50

PROMISE CINDERELLA n. 10

€ 6,50

WHAT ABOUT TOMORROW – ASHITA WA DOCCHIDA! n. 8

€ 6,90

– PLANET MANGA (PANINI) –

05 Dicembre

New York New York – New Edition 1 – Novità del mese!

19,90 €

Momentum 1 – Novità del mese!

24,90 €

12 Dicembre

Yawara! 14

15,00 €

Seraph of the End 32

5,20 €

The Elusive Samurai 11

5,90 €

Saint Seiya: I Cavalieri dello Zodiaco – The Lost Canvas 21

5,20 €

Yomi No Tsugai 7

5,20 €

Heart Gear 6

5,20 €

Chainsaw Man 18

5,50 €

Jujutsu Kaisen – Sorcery Fight 26

5,20 €

Moriarty The Patriot: The Remains 2

5,20 €

Star Wars: Rebels – Novità del mese!

12,90 €

Star Wars: Lost Stars – Novità del mese!

14,90 €

Kindergarten Wars 2

5,20 €

Boruto – Two Blue Vortex 2

5,20 €

Magic the Gathering: Destroy all Humankind – They Can’t Be Regenerated 4

7,90 €

19 Dicembre

Drifting Dragons 17

7,90 €

Konosuba! – This Wonderful World 19

5,90 €

Agente 008 n.28

5,90 €

Saga of Tanya the Evil 30

8,50 €

Triage X 28

7,90 €

Tenken – Reincarnato in una Spada 15

7,00 €

Bungo Stray Dogs 25

5,20 €

City Hunter Rebirth 14

7,90 €

Hikaru No Go: Ultimate Deluxe Edition 14

15,00 €

Wind Breaker 11

7,00 €

Uncle From Antoher World 11

7,00 €

Soul Eater Ultimate Deluxe Edition 14

13,00 €

Spring Storm and Monster 4

7,00 €

Gantz:E 7

7,90 €

Ender Geister the Last Exorcis 5

7,50 €

Evol 7

7,90 €

Detonation Island – Double Edition 4

12,90 €

Elden Ring: La Via Per l’Albero Madre 5

7,00 €

Ken il Guerriero – Hokuto no Ken Extreme Edition 6

7,50 €

The Bugle Call 4

7,00 €

Host Club: Amore in Affitto – Double Edition 2

14,90 €

Star Wars: L’Alta Repubblica – L’Equilibrio in Bilico 3

5,20 €

L’Uomo Tigre – Tiger Mask New Edition 2

14,90 €

Lycoris Recoil Repeat 1 – Novità del mese!

7,00 €

Reborn Rich 2

14,90 €

– J POP –

04 Dicembre

GuruGuru – Il girotondo della magia Box 2

I quattro fratelli Yuzuki 14

Magilumiere – Magical Girls Inc. 5

Tsugumi Project 7

11 Dicembre

Le 100 ragazze che ti amano tanto tanto tanto tanto tanto 5

Tales of reincarnation in Maydare 5

Badducks 4

Good Night World 4

GuruGuru – Il girotondo della magia 4

Dance Dance Danseur 24

Inazuma & Romance – Colpo di fulmine 4

Initial D 12

La via del grembiule – Lo yakuza casalingo 13

Re:Zero Il santuario e la strega dell’avidità 9

Squalificati – Ranger Reject 13

18 Dicembre

your name. Storyboard – Novità del mese!

Le storie dell’orrore di Mimi – Novità del mese!

Le storie dell’orrore di Mimi Deluxe (copertina variant + tote bag)

Shimazaki nella terra della pace 2

Birds of Shangri-La 3

Chaos Game 3

Final Fantasy Lost Stranger 11

Goblin Slayer 15

Kakegurui Twin 14

Rent a Girlfriend 24

The Dangers in my heart 8

Black Night Parade 8

31 Dicembre

Otoko Zaka 11

Akane Banashi 9

Choujin X 10

GuruGuru – Il girotondo della magia 5

Kingdom 66

Blood Bank Stagione III – 1

Dead Tube 22

Il Mistero di Ron Kamonohashi 13

Mission: Yozakura Family 21

– FLASHBOOK –

20 Dicembre

Monster and Ghost 2

Cigarette and Cherry 10

– MAGIC PRESS

Skip Beat! volume 45

L’amore al tempo dei social volume 6

Shutline volume 4

Rose e champagne volume 2

7th Time Loop volume 2

The Crimson Spell volume 7 – ultimo numero!

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy volume 1 variant / volume 11

Ring X Mama volume 2

La tua verginità è mia – Novità del mese!

– DYNIT –

Land 5

12,90 €

Runaway girl 6

12,90 €

– BAO PUBLISHING –

La taverna di mezzanotte. Tokyo stories – Vol. 10

18,00€

– SPREA EDIZIONI –

Fatal Fury 2

9,90 €